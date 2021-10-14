Pecan chocolate pumpkin bread for fall

It’s pumpkin season and what we’re really craving this fall is pumpkin bread – specifically, chocolate pumpkin bread.

Currently, we’re loving this pecan chocolate pumpkin bread by Yasmeen AlSawwaf, a chef and lawyer, of Yasmeen’s Kitchen Diary .

AlSawwaf tells Fox News that the change of the season is what inspired her to "combine the cozy notes of autumn into a simple scrumptious loaf."

"This recipe is perfect on its own. The crunchiness of the pecan along with the autumn spices and pumpkin purée marries perfectly with the melted white and dark chocolate," she says, noting that some other ideas are to top off the bread with maple butter, apple butter, or hazelnut spread.

AlSawwaf says you can also use this recipe to make French toast or chocolate pumpkin bread pudding.

Pecan Chocolate Pumpkin Bread from Yasmeen's Kitchen Diary

Makes 10-12 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

Dry ingredients

250 grams (1½ cup) flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

Wet ingredients

230 g (1 cup) pumpkin purée

90 ml (⅓ cup oil) vegetable oil

90 ml (⅓ cup) milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

50 g (3½ tbsp) butter

200 g (1 cup) granulated sugar

100 g (½ cup) brown sugar

2 eggs

Filling:

50 g (about ¼ cup) toasted pecans, chopped

1 dark chocolate bar, chopped

1 white chocolate bar, chopped

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 °F Coat your loaf pan with a light film of oil and line with parchment paper. Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. In a stand mixer bowl, combine pumpkin purée, oil, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and egg and mix on low speed with a paddle attachment until fully blended. Add the sifted dry ingredients and combine just until it's all incorporated. Don't forget to scrape the sides of the bowl to incorporate everything! Mix in pecans and chopped white and dark chocolate. Pour the batter into the loaf pan, tapping gently to release any bubbles. Bake for 40-50 minutes, until a skewer or toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean. Cool the loaf in the pan for a few minutes, then remove and completely cool on a wire rack before serving.

Notes:

To store pumpkin bread:

Wrap tightly in plastic wrap after it's completely cooled. Pumpkin bread can be stored at room temperature for up to 5 days. It can also be stored in the fridge for up to a week. It can be frozen for up to 3 months.

Possible substitutions: