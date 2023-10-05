Pastor sparks debate about people sipping coffee in church — plus accidentally mummified man to be buried

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

COFFEE IN CHURCH? – A pastor's viral post about people sipping java during worship ignites a fiery debate — here's why. Continue reading...

MUMMIFIED – A mummy in Pennsylvania known as "Stoneman Willie" will be buried after 128 years. Continue reading...

'BLANK SPACE, BABY' – Taylor Swift's "long list of ex lovers" land on a popular baby name inspiration list. Continue reading...

REAGAN'S OPTIMISM – Here are five ways Ronald Reagan predicted the future, from weaponized medicine to "Morning in America." Continue reading...

AIRTAG RED FLAG? – Parents are using Apple AirTags to track their kids: Should they be doing this? Continue reading...

BURNING QUESTIONS – Pete Hegseth, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend," talks about why his faith in God, a dedication to family and the content of his kids' education are all vital to him. Continue reading...

LUCK OF THE DRAW — A man has spilled the tea on his key to winning $50,000 in the lottery. Continue reading...

LOW ON SPACE? — With everything going digital, from documents to pictures, we all need as much storage as we can get. Here's what you need to know. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

