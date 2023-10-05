Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Pastor sparks debate about people sipping coffee in church — plus accidentally mummified man to be buried

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News
Published
a picture of a Christian church split with a photo of a man holding coffee

Coffee in church? Thousands of people thought about this issue after a prominent pastor posed a question regarding its appropriateness.  (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

COFFEE IN CHURCH? – A pastor's viral post about people sipping java during worship ignites a fiery debate — here's why. Continue reading...

MUMMIFIED – A mummy in Pennsylvania known as "Stoneman Willie" will be buried after 128 years. Continue reading...

'BLANK SPACE, BABY' – Taylor Swift's "long list of ex lovers" land on a popular baby name inspiration list. Continue reading...

Taylor swift with ex harry styles and john mayer split

BabyCenter has announced a list of Taylor Swift's (center) former beaus to inspire expecting parents who may be searching for baby names. Mom-and-dad "Swifties" may find a name they like below. Harry Styles (left) and John Mayer (right) have made the list. (Brian Killian/John Shearer/TAS23/Kevin Mazur)

REAGAN'S OPTIMISM  Here are five ways Ronald Reagan predicted the future, from weaponized medicine to "Morning in America." Continue reading...

AIRTAG RED FLAG? – Parents are using Apple AirTags to track their kids: Should they be doing this? Continue reading...

BURNING QUESTIONS – Pete Hegseth, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend," talks about why his faith in God, a dedication to family and the content of his kids' education are all vital to him. Continue reading...

Short questions with Dana Perino - Pete Hegseth

In this newest "Short questions with Dana Perino" piece, Pete Hegseth reveals the skill he would like to learn, how he relaxes after a long day — and the advice he'd give to others who are contemplating having a large family. (Fox News)

LUCK OF THE DRAW — A man has spilled the tea on his key to winning $50,000 in the lottery. Continue reading...

LOW ON SPACE? — With everything going digital, from documents to pictures, we all need as much storage as we can get. Here's what you need to know. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation