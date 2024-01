Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Founder of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California and Hawaii, Pastor Greg Laurie told Fox News Digital on Friday the story of why he is pro-life — and what he believes Christians need to do as the pro-life movement moves into its next chapter.

The faith leader and his wife, Cathe Laurie, delivered the closing prayer at the March for Life rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19.

"I'm so proud of all of you coming out on this cold, snowy day in our nation's capital, to speak for those who do not have a voice," said Laurie.

He told the crowd that, while in high school, he encountered a group of his peers he referred to as the "Jesus freaks."

These "Jesus freaks," he said, piqued his interest, as they were smiling and positive, with a "spring in their step."

And through those "Jesus freaks," Laurie first learned of the Gospel, he said.

"I know that many of you here are people of faith. I've seen your signs coming in, I've seen you praying," said Laurie.

He then led the crowd in the "Sinner's Prayer" before blessing everyone ahead of the official start of the March for Life.

"Lord, thank you for every man and woman, every boy and girl here today. Many came from a great distance to our nation's capital, to speak up for the unborn," said Laurie.

"We need another revival."

"We pray for our nation, we pray for young women who find themselves pregnant, that they will carry these babies to term, and raise them up, or put them up for adoption. We pray that we, as believers, the church, will be there to support these mothers."

He continued, "We pray that you will raise up godly people in our government, in the Congress, in the Senate, in the White House … who would stand for the unborn. You tell us in your word that that when the righteous rule, the people rejoice."

He added, "We need another revival" — before beginning the "Our Father."

Speaking to Fox News Digital after the rally, the pastor expanded on his personal story and described the work he believes needs to be done to assist women in need.

"My mother was a beautiful woman, a dead ringer for Marilyn Monroe," Laurie told Fox News Digital.

His mother was married and divorced a total of seven times, he said — and Laurie himself was the product of what he described as "a one-night stand with some guy in Long Beach."

"So my life was saved from abortion, and then it was saved when I put my faith in Christ as well, eternally."

The man whose name was on his birth certificate, he later learned, was not his biological father.

"I didn't have a father growing up," he said. "In many ways, I had to be the adult in the relationship and sort of parent my parent."

At age 17, when he encountered those "Jesus freaks," Laurie's life changed dramatically.

"So my life was saved from abortion, and then it was saved when I put my faith in Christ as well, eternally. And so that's something I'm passionate about sharing with others, because people mess up in life, and we make mistakes."

God, said Pastor Laurie, "can bring a message out of a mess, and He can bring something good despite the bad."

Pastor Laurie said he hopes to "offer hope to all" who are still suffering mental anguish after an abortion.

"I do believe these children who have been tragically aborted are in heaven. I do believe God will forgive a woman if she's had an abortion. He'll forgive any sin," he said.

"So we want to offer compassion to those who find themselves in need of God's forgiveness, and see that God gives second chances."

Nellie Gray, a Catholic woman, founded the March for Life — and more than 50 years later, it is still largely a Catholic event.

It is not unusual to hear the Rosary being prayed along the march route, and thousands of young Catholics attend Masses and rallies held in and around Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the march.

Pastor Laurie told Fox News Digital about the importance of Christian unity on the issue of life.

"I would liken it to if we were in a war and we were under fire, we would pull together. And I think that we are in a spiritual war right now, and I think we have a lot in common — I do, as a Protestant, with my Catholic friends — and especially on this issue in particular," he said.

Laurie was particularly happy to see so many young people at the March for Life, he said — especially as he brought his granddaughters to Washington with him so they could march as well.

"I wanted them to see the tremendous amount of young people that are standing up here."

Those who are against abortion "are a minority in California," he said. "But when you come to an event like this, you are locking arms with thousands and thousands and thousands of others."

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the pro-life movement shifted from seeking to change laws to seeking to change attitudes and the culture.

The role of the church, Laurie told Fox News Digital, is to "speak on the subject with compassion."

While it is important to emphasize traditional tenets of Christian morality, sin still exists, he said.

"Even Christians mess up and sin," he said. "And there is forgiveness. But don't compound the issue by then going in and taking the life of an innocent unborn child."

The church "needs to do a better job of addressing this subject," he said. "I think we also need to do a better job of helping women who carry these babies."

If, as in many cases, the biological father is not in the picture, Christian men in a church community should fill this role, said Laurie — as people did for him.

"After I became a Christian, I found a lot of godly older men who could be mentors and models for me," he said. "Father figures, if you will."

"That's why the church can step in and be the hands and feet of Jesus in a practical way."

