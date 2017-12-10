Outrageous snow globe nail art has mixed reviews on Instagram

A Russian nail salon has created holiday nail art that puts all others to shame.

Nail Sunny in Moscow is known for their 3-D manicures – like creating a soccer-inspired set for the Armenia and Russia game. But now a technician at the nail art chain has pushed boundaries with a fully functional, wearable snow globe.

For the outrageous Christmas look, the nail technician created a clear hard-shelled globe structure to be glued on top of a nail that was already painted to resemble a wintery scene with snow-topped houses and a dark, shimmering night.

The clear globe was then secured on top of the nail with paint. Then to make the bubble look like an actual snow globe, fluid and glitter were injected into the shell through a hole on the side of the nail. It was then patched with more polish.

The Instagram video – which shows the complicated process – has been liked over 17,400 times and has solicited a mixed response.

Many liked the idea of the snow globe, but were not in love with the execution. While others feeling particularly Grinch-like simply commented, “It’s ugly.”

However, there were a lot who liked the holiday look and wanted to give it a go for themselves. Though, the painstaking process might be too much for most nail salons to tackle – probably better off just asking for green and red nails and calling it a season.