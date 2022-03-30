Outraged parents speak up about Will Smith's slapping incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The actions of Will Smith against Chris Rock on Sunday night's Oscars broadcast have some parents up in arms — and they're trying to use the unfortunate incident, witnessed by millions during a live TV broadcast, as a teaching opportunity.

Many are sharing their reactions to what happened as the fallout from the slapping incident continues.

"Our children need to know we are accountable for our words and our actions have consequences."

Misty Phillip, chairman of the advisory board at Spark Media, told Fox News Digital in an email message, "Will Smith's rhetoric about love didn’t match up with his violent reaction. Our children need to know we are accountable for our words and our actions have consequences."

Added Phillip, who is based in Austin, Texas, "This is more evidence that people cannot get their moral compass from Hollywood. Individuals there endlessly virtue-signal — but when their pride is hurt, they lash out in violence. And then make excuses for it."

"As a parent," she continued, "I feel have the responsibility to use this situation as an opportunity to teach our children about what real love is and that we are accountable for our actions."

A father of three in the Boston area shared his thoughts as well.

"Kids, especially boys, need to learn discipline and restraint when they get mad. We should always go for talking things out when we are upset," he said.

"Smith showed a horrible example," the Boston-area father continued, "of how a man ‘protects’ his wife. And I think he probably embarrassed her more than he ‘defended’ her honor."

And another father, this one in the New York City area, told Fox News Digital, "I haven't watched the Oscars in years. I heard and read about the slapping incident afterward."

He added, "My children all know that actors in Hollywood are entertainers — and that those actors aren't and shouldn't be considered moral guides or personal role models."

"Acts of violence are never the way to solve problems."

He went on, "Acts of violence are never the way to solve problems. In America, we can agree to disagree on a wide variety of things — including the word choices or the particular bits that a comedian, in this case, Chris Rock, may use or perform."

"But just because somebody disagrees with something someone else says doesn't mean that person — in this case, Will Smith — tries to solve it through an act of violence."

The New York father said as well, "The apology by Will Smith was fine, but he has to go a lot further than a social media post to turn this incident around. But then again," he continued, "I'm not paying that much attention to Will Smith, quite frankly."

"We have many more things to think about and deal with in our country and the world — and educate our kids about — than the actions of one Hollywood star."