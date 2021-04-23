Oscars 2021: Inside the $205,000 swag bags that nominees will receive

The Academy Awards may be different this year, but nominees can still look forward to getting their loaded swag bags.

One of the biggest and most well-known bags is from marketing firm Distinctive Assets. The company gives its "Everyone Wins" bags to the 25 people who were nominated for best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and director.

This year’s bag is estimated to be worth $205,000, according to Forbes.

That includes 24-karat gold-finished vape cartridges from Hollowtips, an emergency hammer to free dogs left inside hot cars from PETA, two games -- A Game of Cat & Mouth and Poetry for Neanderthals -- from Exploding Kittens, a brain-sensing headband to wear while sleeping from Muse, the anti-racist children’s book "Change-Maker Village," and, of course, an NFT (non-fungile token), from Adventure Media and Tallard Capital.

OSCARS 2021: A BREAKDOWN OF THE NOMINATED MOVIES

Nominees will also be given a three-night stay at the 152-year-old Pater Noster Lighthouse in Sweden, a four-night stay for two at Golden Door spa, 10 personal training sessions with trainer Alexis Seletzky and a consultation with cosmetic surgeon and liposuction specialist Dr. Thomas Su.

OSCARS WILL BE SHOT LIKE A MOVIE, FEATURE BIGGER ROLES FOR PRESENTERS, PRODUCERS SAY

Unlike previous years, this year’s bag has fewer vacations and focuses more on health and well-being, Forbes reported.

Some of those items include C60 Purple Power antioxidants and a lifetime app subscription to The Happiness Planner guided journals.

OSCARS 2021: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE 93RD ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS

"While the end result may look at first glance like the same cornucopia of fabulous gifts we always assemble, this year’s contents are particularly special," Lash Fary, Distinctive Assets’ founder, said in a statement provided to Fox News. "The companies we are featuring embrace diversity, inclusion, health and philanthropy and are giving back to their communities and the world at large in significant ways."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to a press release, the swag bags -- which were cultivated and produced independently from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences -- will be delivered to the nominees via Postmates.

Stars including Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, Viola Davis, Frances McDormand, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen, Glenn Close, Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr., will be among the celebrities receiving Distinctive Assets’ bags.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, Distinctive Assets isn’t the only company giving Oscar nominees swag.

The GBK Brand Bar is offering nominees $60,000 gift bags filled with luxury vacations, beauty treatments and jewelry, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, both the DPA Pre Oscars Lounge event and ECOLUXE Lounge are also offering celebrities gifts that include items from lifestyle brands, luxury handbags, health and wellness products and trips to resorts, according to NBC New York.