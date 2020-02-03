Oscars 2020: Everything inside the rumored $148G gift bags for nominees

As if a shot at winning an Academy Award wasn’t exciting enough, all those nominated for acting and directing accolades will receive an over-the-top swag bag with contents reportedly valued at $148,000. Memorable gifts in the prize package include six luxury getaway experiences and spa trips, $25,000 worth of cosmetic procedures, bulletproof doors, a 24-karat gold-finished vape pen, a cannabis-infused chocolate tasting for eight, booze, matchmaking services, and much, much more.

Ahead of the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9, nominees will receive the over-the-top presents compiled by the marketing company Distinctive Assets, which is not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

This year’s swag bag is valued at $148,000, Forbes reports.

Outlandishly, the nominees are said to receive so much merchandise that the gifts are transported in “multiple suitcases” and awarded the week before the Oscars, the outlet claims. This year, lucky stars including Scarlett Johansson, Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Adam Driver, Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Tom Hanks, Laura Dern, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kathy Bates, Saoirse Ronan and Leonardo DiCaprio will receive the luxury haul, known as the “Everyone Wins” gift bag.

“Every human being, regardless of wealth or fame, appreciates the simple joy of a gift. While our ‘Everyone Wins’ Gift Bag is certainly not given based on need, it is assembled with a profound sense of gratitude for the incredible performances these talented individuals shared with all of us this year,” Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, said in a statement shared with Fox News.

“A great gift has nothing to do with a price tag,” added Fary, who is famously nicknamed “the Sultan of Swag.”

A spokesperson for the marketing company confirmed to Fox News that this year’s bonanza includes a 12-day trip on the Scenic Eclipse luxury yacht; accommodations at the Faro Cumplida lighthouse in Spain, the Auberge resorts in Los Cabos, Mexico, and the Waikiki Beachcomber in Honolulu; plus a wellness weekend at the 3d Wellness Retreat in Malibu, Calif. Nominees are also welcomed to visit the Golden Door and Origin Stretch and Spa spas in California.

Nominees will also be credited for up to $25,000 of treatments and rejuvenation procedures with Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich in New York City. Custom-designed bullet-resistant doors from Remo Security Doors and a 24-karat gold-finished vape pen are also included in the haul.

Other items in the prize package include a unique, guided cannabis-infused chocolate tasting experience for eight adults (ages 21 and up) and year of membership with British matchmaking agency Drawing Down the Moon, which includes “coaching, headhunting, and introductions to our other highly eligible members.”

As noted by Forbes, recipients of the Everyone Wins prizes have to do a whole lot more than thank the Academy, however – nominees must pay income tax for the monetary value of their accepted gifts.