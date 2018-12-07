Online retailer removes 'Obsessive Christmas Disorder' pajamas following criticism for 'trivializing' OCD

A U.K.-based clothing retailer has yanked one of its pajama sets from sale after complaints of the shirt’s message containing a message that some feel to be insensitive.

Boohoo.com was offering a Christmas-themed pajama set with the words “Obsessive Christmas Disorder” printed across the top, complete with the O, C and D highlighted in different lettering.

“As someone whose OCD ruins her f----- life on a daily basis, i can and will throw hands with anyone i see wearing an “obsessive christmas disorder” jumper,” one critic wrote on Twitter.

“This actually makes me feel sick,” wrote another.

As noted by The Sun, mental-health advocacy group OCD Action also commented on the shop’s pajama set, saying it trivialized a serious condition.

“Products which mock or trivialize OCD add to these misconceptions and can stop people who are genuinely affected by the condition seeking help, often due to a fear that they will not be taken seriously,” said the group’s youth service and communications manager, Olivia Bamber.

“It’s important that we challenge these trivializing products, even though their intention is not to cause any distress or offense. OCD Action welcomes conversations with organizations and is happy to help educate them about how they can contribute positively to people’s understanding of this debilitating mental health condition.”

As of Friday afternoon, the pajama set was no longer available for purchase on Boohoo.com.

Other online retailers, meanwhile, continued to offer similar items, including sellers such as Walmart and Etsy.

A representative for Boohoo has not returned Fox News’ request for comment.