Oklahoma wildlife agency 'just wants to talk' after prankster's viral cougar sighting reply: 'your mother'

Twitter accounts managed by New Jersey and Virginia's transportation agency got weighed in on the matter

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Oklahoma wildlife officials "just want to talk" with a prankster who appeared to purposefully mistake a cougar, the wild animal, with the slag term used to describe middle-aged women who date younger men, even invoking someone's mother on a report used to document sightings of the large cat. 

In a Monday tweet, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation asked the so-called observer to contact them for a chat. 

"Whoever filled out a cougar sighting report and wrote ‘your mother’ under the description drop your @ we just want to talk," the agency wrote. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the agency. 

FERAL COWS IN NM FACE REMOVAL FROM GILA NATIONAL FOREST

The post set off a series of responses on Twitter, prompting the conservation group to reply in jest.  

"Oh no! How long has your mother been missing?" one person who identified himself as a psychologist wrote. 

"Sir, you are a doctor," the ODWC replied. 

Other government agencies even got in on the act, with the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeting a GIF of actor Ryan Gosling laughing uncontrollably.

The ODWC simply tweeted: "Grow up" before tweeting "I've been grown" when another user wrote: "You first?"

The state of New Jersey denied being behind the report: "It wasn't us I swear."

Not to be outdone, the Oklahoma wildlife group tweeted a GIF of fictional New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano getting pelted with a cordless phone outside his home. 

A portrait of a cougar striking a pose on a fallen tree. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation called out someone who it said wrote ‘your mother’ on a cougar sighting report.

The Department of Wildlife and Conservation asks that sightings of certain animals be reported, including mountain lions, the Texas horned lizard and the whooping crane, a bird. 

Aside from the large cat, cougar is most associated with good-looking middle-aged women who date younger men. Some of the more famous women associated with the term include Madonna and actress Demi Moore.

The ODWC likes to joke on its Twitter account while dishing out news and important information related to its mission to protect the state's fish and wildlife. On Friday, it called the whit-tailed deer the "Kardashians of wildlife because there’s like a million of them and they’re always up to something."

A day earlier, it offered to go hunting with Cardi B after she tweeted about the increase in the cost of groceries. On Jan. 3, the agency warned people not to abuse reports used to document sightings of mountain lions. 

"If y’all abuse this form and make life hard for the person who has to go through all these reports we will take it down so fast — don’t you even CONSIDER SOME FOOLISHNESS," its tweet read, along with an image of a small masked dog holding a pocket knife in what appeared to be a tiny threat.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.