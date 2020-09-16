OkCupid to launch 'VILF' campaign to encourage voting

OkCupid is encouraging its users to vote, and it’s doing so with a provocative saying.

The online dating platform is launching a VILF badge, which is a play on popular suggestive terms like MILF or DILF. However, in this case, OkCupid users can tack VILF badges onto their profiles to let all their potential dates know that they are voters and have a risqué sense of humor.

Users will be able to access the badge starting Thursday.

“Practicing your right to vote is the biggest turn-on to OkCupid singles today, which is why we launched our Voter 2020 badge this month,” said Melissa Hobley, OkCupid’s chief marketing officer. “Now, we’re using VILF to bring it to life and encourage singles across the nation to register and vote this November, because there’s nothing sexier than exercising your rights to vote.”

Earlier this month, OkCupid launched a less bawdy Voter 2020 badge, which the company says 125,000 people have added to their dating profiles so far.

“Now more than ever, daters want to connect with people who share their values. Over the past few years, people on OkCupid have become more vocal about today’s leading issues — from climate change to voting rights,” said Ariel Charytan, CEO of OkCupid, regarding the company’s release of its Vote 2020 badge.

Competing dating apps have also launched initiatives that encourage voting.

The female-focused dating app Bumble recently introduced an “I am a voter” badge to motivate any unregistered Gen Z users to put in their registration before statewide deadlines.

Tinder, which is owned by the Match Group just like OkCupid, brought back its “Swipe the Vote” campaign last month. Users just have to swipe right on the promo page when they’re in the app and will be directed to complete their voter registration.