NYC tumbles on list of best NYE cities, plus the trendiest baby names in America 50 years ago

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

BIG APPLE BUMPED – New York City tumbles on the list of best cities to celebrate New Year's Eve — see which place took No. 1 spot. Continue reading...

NAME NOSTALGIA – These were the baby names that were most popular in America 50 years ago. Continue reading...

CATCH OF A LIFETIME – These record-breaking fish made headlines in 2023. See the photos...

DORM ROOM DEALS – Check out this list of 12 back-to-school essentials you can find on Amazon to warm your college dorm room this winter. Continue reading...

SWEET NOD TO SWIFT – Taylor Swift is "spotted" on a gingerbread house inspired by her visits to Arrowhead Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play with the Kansas City Chiefs. Continue reading...

QUICK Q&A –Fox News senior Washington correspondent Chad Pergram reveals why he's "a Cincinnati chili addict." Continue reading...

'ACT YOUR WAGE' – A new career trend known as "acting your wage" is getting more attention as workers push back against job stress and workloads — here's what both businesses and workers need to know. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION