Lifestyle Newsletter

NYC tumbles on list of best NYE cities, plus the trendiest baby names in America 50 years ago

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Revelers celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square on January 01, 2023 in New York City.  This year's New Year's Eve returned to pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers with around 1 million people estimated to fill Times Square. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/ Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter.

BIG APPLE BUMPED – New York City tumbles on the list of best cities to celebrate New Year's Eve — see which place took No. 1 spot. Continue reading...

NAME NOSTALGIA – These were the baby names that were most popular in America 50 years ago. Continue reading...

CATCH OF A LIFETIME – These record-breaking fish made headlines in 2023. See the photos...

2023 record breaking fish

Here are remarkable stories of fish that either set records or came close to doing so over the past 12 months. (Kirk Kirkland/Wyoming Game & Fish Department/Owen Schaad /Wade La Fontaine)

DORM ROOM DEALS – Check out this list of 12 back-to-school essentials you can find on Amazon to warm your college dorm room this winter. Continue reading...

SWEET NOD TO SWIFT – Taylor Swift is "spotted" on a gingerbread house inspired by her visits to Arrowhead Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play with the Kansas City Chiefs. Continue reading...

QUICK Q&A –Fox News senior Washington correspondent Chad Pergram reveals why he's "a Cincinnati chili addict." Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino for Chad Pergram

In this "Short questions" piece, Dana Perino talks with Chad Pergram, senior congressional correspondent for Fox News. (Fox News)

'ACT YOUR WAGE' – A new career trend known as "acting your wage" is getting more attention as workers push back against job stress and workloads — here's what both businesses and workers need to know. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

