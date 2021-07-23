Nurses crochet sweet Olympics gear for babies born amid Tokyo games

These nurses are going for the gold.

St. Lukes Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, is celebrating newborns on an Olympic level with crocheted medals and athlete-inspired attire for babies born during the Tokyo Olympics after the opening ceremony officially kicked off Friday.

Nurses crocheted outfits inspired by the big games including swimming, weightlifting, tennis, gymnastics basketball and more, for an adorable mini team USA celebration at the hospital.

"We wanted to do this last year to bring some added joy to our families during the pandemic. When the Olympics were postponed we held onto the idea and decided to still do it when the Olympics were rescheduled," Stephanie Patterson, a registered nurse at Saint Luke's East Hospital Maternity told FOX News via email.

Patterson crocheted 20 gold medals for the babies to ring in the sweet celebration and families will get to take part in the exciting assembly of babies dressed in their athletic best.

"No one planned on delivering their baby in a pandemic and the last year has been really tough on everyone," Patterson said.

"Bringing a child into the world is a special occasion in itself and I hope that this is something the families, and baby, can look back on over the years as something that made their delivery during the pandemic even more special and them brought hope and encouragement," she added.