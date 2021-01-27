North Carolina man wins $2 million Mega Millions prize after hitting deer with new car

This North Carolina man’s story shows that no matter how terrible and no good your very bad day is, it could always improve.

After hitting two deer with his car, he later discovered that he’d won a $2 million lottery prize.

Anthony Dowe was driving to work when he hit the deer with his car, which he told NC Education Lottery was "brand-new."

"So, I just got mad, went back home, got into bed and went to sleep," Dowe said in a press release.

When he woke up, Dowe checked his Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket from the night before. He’d paid $3 for it at a local convenience store.

It was a winner. Dowe’s ticket matched all five white balls – but not the gold "Mega Ball" – a one in 12.6 million chance.

"I checked the fourth ticket and I saw the ‘4’ and then the next number and the next number and the next number," Dowe said. "I’m like, ‘Wow!’ It was just crazy."

The $1 million prize was doubled to $2 million thanks to the 2X "Megaplier."

"I went and showed my dad and my mom and everybody was happy," Dowe said.

Dowe claimed his prize Monday at NC Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, he took home about $1.415 million.

"It just feels great," he said. "I’m just going to fix things on my mother and father’s house and get my car fixed, pay it off, and pay my niece’s car off."

Dowe said he’ll put the rest of his winnings away into savings.