NICU babies dressed for Christmas at New Jersey hospital

Some of the tiniest patients at a New Jersey hospital are ringing in the holiday season in style.

Patients in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston were paid a visit from jolly old St. Nick himself, the hospital revealed in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Santa stopped by to spread holiday cheer and visit our precious, little gifts in the NICU!” the post said. “Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season from our #BarnabasBabies.”

And the babies waiting for Santa were sporting festive Christmas attire.

Photos of the youngsters showed several of them donning red and white hats and headbands, while some also wore shirts that read, “My 1st Christmas ever!”

Santa even posed for a few snapshots with the babies as well.