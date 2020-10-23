Newlywed police officers celebrated for returning to work the day after their wedding

Soon after they committed to each other, this newlywed couple also showed their commitment to their jobs.

Cole Hoyer and Kelly Momber are two police officers in Michigan with the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). They were married in May, but less than 18 hours after they said their vows, the couple returned to work.

This week, the GRPD recognized Hoyer and Momber on social media for their sacrifice.

According to the Facebook post by the GRPD, Hoyer and Momber met at the police department and fell in love.

Like many other couples in 2020, they had to change their wedding plans because of the coronavirus pandemic. What was initially supposed to be a large wedding turned into a much smaller ceremony, the Facebook post said.

“This certainly did not dampen their spirits and the joy of the day,” the GRPD wrote.

Hoyer and Momber’s wedding was on May 30, the same day that demonstrators began protesting police brutality in Grand Rapids, as part of a national response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to a report from MLive at the time, the protests in Grand Rapids began peacefully but turned into a standoff with police.

Many of Hoyer and Momber’s wedding party -- who are also police officers -- were called to help respond to the violent demonstrations shortly after their wedding ceremony, according to the GRPD.

“Cole and Kelly were heartbroken, but their loyalty to the community they serve and the desire to be with their law enforcement brothers and sisters brought them into work the very next day, less than 18 hours after they were married,” the GRPD said on Facebook.

“This type of sacrifice often goes unnoticed,” the GRPD added. “It can be thankless work, but the call to serve never sleeps and it does not take time off. Cole and Kelly are the epitome of what a GRPD officer is; self-sacrifice and stepping up to serve the community when they are needed the most. Thank you Cole and Kelly, and may you have a long and beautiful marriage!”

Hoyer and Momber were also celebrated online by military boot company Bates Footwear in its own Facebook post.

“Thank you to you both, Cole and Kelly, for stepping up to serve your community when it needed you most,” the footwear company wrote. “Congratulations on your marriage and stay safe!”

