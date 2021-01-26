Prince William, Kate Middleton welcome new puppy to royal family: report

Life’s not ruff when you’re a royal pup.

Prince William and Kate Middleton secretly got a new puppy at the end of last year, a new report claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children are "besotted" with the new addition, The Daily Mail first reported, The name of the new pup, who is allegedly around eight months old, has not yet been released.

According to the outlet, the royal family got the puppy, a black cocker spaniel, from the duchess’ brother James Middleton soon before their beloved dog Lupo passed away.

"They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy," a source for the Daily Mail said.

Will and Kate got Lupo, who was also a black cocker spaniel, from James (who breeds dogs) in 2012, People reports. Their three children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — grew up with the dog around the house, and all were likely heartbroken when Lupo passed, after nine long years as their faithful pet.

In late November, the Duke and Duchess posted a tribute to the cocker spaniel on Instagram, writing: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

Hopefully, the new pup will be just as sweet, as Lupo is the new dog's uncle. The late dog's sister Luna is the mother of the new puppy, and the Cambridges were said to have the pick of the litter in selecting their new addition.

