New Jersey pinball museum takes its visitors back in time

A museum in New Jersey is giving people a fun and interactive experience from the past.

The Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury Park, New Jersey, holds more than 150 working pinball machines that visitors can play.

Some of the pinball machines even date back to the 1950s, Reuters reported.

Robert Ilvento and Steve Zuckerman are co-founders of the museum, according to Reuters.

Before that, Ilvento built up a collection of pinball machines because his daughter, who has autism, loved playing pinball.

In 2009, Ilvento and Zuckerman combined their pinball machine collections and turned it into Silverball Retro Arcade, Reuters reported.

There are two Silverball Retro Arcade locations — one in Asbury Park and the other in Delray Beach, Florida, according to the company website.

Together, the two museums have 600 games in rotation, the Asbury Park website says, though not all 600 are available at both locations.

"Even for all of us, and for young people now, it is a very tactile game," Patty Barber, the museum's senior vice president, told Reuters about pinball.

"All of these different arcade games ... you really have to use all your senses."

Barber added that pinball requires players to focus and stay in the moment — a change from the age of smartphones and tablets.

"It's almost like a record, how actual vinyl comes back, and then you realize you love that crisp sound," Barber said.

"It's the same as we kept that alive here with the games, and it's something different or it's something from back in time that you remember doing when you were young."

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.