New Jersey bar holds happy hour for dogs and owners: 'Yappy Hour'

A bar in a New Jersey beach town allows guests to bring their pet dogs to happy hour.

Wonder Bar is a bar and music venue in Asbury Park, New Jersey, where people can bring their furry friends several times a week for a fenced-in, outdoor happy hour – called "Yappy Hour."

For a $10 entrance fee, dogs can be let off their leashes to run in the sand and play in the sprinkler and plastic pools, while their owners enjoy drinks at the outdoor bar, Reuters reported.

That entrance fee goes to supporting animal welfare groups, according to the outlet.

Dogs of all sizes can enjoy Yappy Hour on Saturdays and Sundays from 2-7 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 3-6 p.m. On Monday, Wonder Bar allows small dogs only at Yappy Hour, from 3-6 p.m., according to the bar's website.

The website says that all dogs have to be spayed or neutered and have proof of a current rabies vaccine.

Though "doggy bouncers" watch the dogs to make sure they don’t get too aggressive, according to Reuters, Wonder Bar also expects owners to "be aware of their dogs at all times and clean up after them," the bar website says.

"Yappy Hour is when the Wonder Bar plays host to our furry friends," Wonder Bar's website says. "With plenty of fenced-­in outdoor space, dogs can meet new friends, get some exercise, or just chill by the water bowl, while their humans do some socializing of their own."

Reuters contributed to this report.

