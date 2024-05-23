Neurotoxin referred to as ‘vegan Botox’ used to minimize fine lines, wrinkles in adults as young as 20

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

People of aging generations are often prioritizing a more youthful appearance today with the use of injectables and other cosmetic treatments to enhance their faces with a refreshing, smooth tone.

Neurotoxin injectables, such as Botox, Dysport and Xeomin, have been popular among those on a journey to more radiant skin, even beginning with clients as young as 20 years old.

The latest injectable fad emerging on both social media and inside medical spa offices is Daxxify, which is sometimes referred to by patients as Daxxy.

"The most recent neurotoxin to be FDA approved is called Daxxify," Susan Brenner, director of clinical operations at Revive Med Spa in San Diego, told Fox News Digital during a phone interview.

Brenner is a registered nurse and for 15 years has treated clients in the beauty industry.

Daxxify is free of human serum albumin (HSA), a human blood product, which is typically added to all frown-eliminating neurotoxins — making Daxxify a top contender for the herbivorous.

"Instead, Daxxify’s formula is powered by Peptide Exchange Technology (PXT), which is Revance’s proprietary, synthetic, 35-amino-acid stabilizing excipient with a highly positive charge," Erica Jordan, CCO of Revance, told Fox News Digital via email. "This allows Daxxify to be free of human albumin (a blood-derived protein), which is present in all other neuromodulators in the U.S."

Revance Therapeutics of Nashville, Tennessee, is the proprietor of Daxxify.

"Because of that formulation, it is also referred to as the vegan Botox," Brenner said.

She said Daxxify is recommended by the cosmetic team at Revive when a patient is seeking a quicker onset of maximum results. Following Botox injections, patients can expect to wait, depending on the severity of aging lines, several weeks to see full muscle paralysis.

"If a patient has been using Botox for a number of years, and then they suddenly feel that it's not lasting as long, or they're just not as happy with the results, then I recommend another brand," Brenner said. "Daxxify kicks in [within] two to three days."

The medical team at Revive conducted an internal study of the product on patients and tracked the results including side effects, onset and duration through six months.

"We injected and mixed it the same way as Botox," Brenner said. "We found that it lasts as long as Botox."

Approximately 12 providers injected four patients, and Brenner said the results were conclusive in showing that 98% of the cases experienced a rapid two-to-three day onset.

"Some noticed some skin tone improvement, too," she said.

However, she said that the team does not reconstitute Daxxify the way the FDA approves, which is doubling the dose. Instead, Revive chooses to provide half of the approved injectable.

"We just didn’t buy into the ‘double the dose’ thing," she said. "You have to charge the patient twice. They’re trying to offer something different in the market … [The] spin is to make it for a longer duration."

The highly desired cosmetic benefits of using any type of injectable neurotoxin include both prevention and reduction of fine lines and wrinkles.

Treatment for excessive sweating, chronic migraines, crossed eyes and cervical dystonia, among others, are all medical use cases for neurotoxin injectables, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website.

"People who clench their teeth, their masseter muscles are really tight — and sometimes it causes a lot of fatigue," Brenner said. "Neurotoxins alleviate that clenching."

While patients are getting injectable neurotoxins by a trained medical professional in order to experience smoothed wrinkles and a refreshed, youthful appearance, there are risks to the treatments.

"If too much is injected above a brow, it can cause a droopy brow," Brenner said. "If the product diffuses too much or spreads to another muscle, it can impact the smile."

Temporary bruising and headaches during product activation are also risks, said Brenner.

"You can have a temporary problem with any of the neurotoxins on the market," Brenner said.

Other risks of receiving botulinum toxin and other neurotoxin injections, including Daxxify, include loss of strength and muscle weakness all over the body; blurred vision and drooping eyelids; trouble saying words clearly; trouble breathing; double vision; hoarseness or change or loss of voice; loss of bladder control; and trouble swallowing, according to the National Institute of Health.