Nebraska woman gets marriage proposal after killing big buck on hunting trip

It was the most successful hunting trip ever for a Nebraska woman who bagged a marriage proposal shortly after killing a big buck.

Earlier this month, while on a hunting trip south of Lincoln, Samantha Camenzind’s boyfriend not only gave her the first shot at the deer they had spotted on a trail, but he surprised her by popping the question in the middle of a photo shoot with the prized trophy buck.

The couple tells local media outlets that in their three years of dating, one of the things the couple bonded over is their shared love of hunting.

They even process and eat the meat of what they hunt and kill.

Cole Bures, the groom-to-be, told Camenzind that he wanted a professional photographer to take some pictures to capture the big prize, but pulled off the surprise of a lifetime for her.

Halfway through the pictures, Bures got down on one knee and asked Camenzind to marry him, capturing the moment when she said yes on camera.

Bures said he got the idea for the proposal after a friend made a similar move during a hunting trip to Alaska.

The two tell sources they are aiming at a wedding date potentially next fall, but said it definitely will not be during hunting season.