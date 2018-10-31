Nebraska college student's scary Halloween costume prank goes viral

Though many college students traditionally use Halloween as an excuse to let loose, one freshman in Nebraska got in the spirit of the holiday by playing a practical joke on her fellow students in a classically terrifying costume. Footage of her scary stunt has since gone viral on Twitter.

On Oct. 25, Makayla Rose Martinez, a freshman at York College, shared footage of her silly stunt to social media, where it has since been viewed over 2.15 million times, winning over 177,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

In the footage, Martinez sports a silver-colored, skeletal body suit – complete with a spooky mask and extra-long fingers – that zips to conceal her entire frame, as she prances around and scares passersby in the lobby of an apartment building at her college, Time magazine reports.

“Best $40 I ever spent,” Martinez wrote of her eerie outfit, which she later tweeted is the “Rake Skin” costume from the Spirit Store.

Jumping out from behind walls to spook her fellow students, waving her extra-long fingers, crawling around on the ground and leaping onto pool tables, the funniest part of Martinez’ prank is perhaps the fact that it was all impromptu.

“Once [I ordered the costume] I wasn’t even planning on making a video, but the footage my friend captured was too funny to not post,” she told Time.

Naturally, the Twitterverse couldn’t get enough of her hilarious hijinks.

"Make a part 2 please this killed me" one fan wrote.

Martinez was eventually kicked out of the building for her Halloween antics — but hopefully, she'll fare better on Oct. 31.