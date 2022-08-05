National Mustard Day is Saturday with sunny mustard-glazed donuts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Think of them as deep-fried rays of sunshine.

French's brings its palate of delicious innovation to new heights on Saturday, August 6 — National Mustard Day — with eye-catching bright yellow mustard donuts.

The fluffy donuts are coated in a sweet mustard glaze of butter, sugar, vanilla and French's Classic Yellow Mustard — to give the donuts their eye-popping color — plus other ingredients.

The beaming yellow breakfast treats were developed in partnership with Dough Doughnuts, a collection of artisanal New York City donut shops.

French's mustard donuts are available for free on Saturday at Dough Doughnut's six New York City locations.

A limited number of boxes of the mustard-glazed donuts are available for national delivery on Saturday by visiting doughdougnuts.com.

"French’s Mustard donut re-imagines a classic glazed donut with a vibrant sweet and savory yellow mustard coating that is topped with a yellow mustard cake crumble," says a French's release.

"French’s and Dough have created a bold, crave-able doughnut that combines the beloved flavor of French’s Classic Yellow Mustard with Dough’s signature brioche recipe."

"We’ve always prided ourselves [on] creating unexpectedly delicious flavors," said Dough Doughnuts owner Steve Klein.

"The iconic tanginess of French’s Classic Yellow Mustard complements the sweet glaze and fluffy texture of the doughnut for the perfect bite."

French's past National Mustard Day creations include mustard ice cream, mustard beer and mustard buns.

"We are as committed as ever to showing off new and exciting ways to enjoy this fan favorite condiment and cannot wait to reinvent breakfast this year," said Jill Pratt, chief marketing officer for French's parent, McCormick & Co.

French's was first introduced to the public at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis.

Dough Doughnuts was founded in 2010 in Brooklyn.