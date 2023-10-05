Momo the monkey safely returned to Indianapolis home after night on the town

The Indianapolis Police Department conducted a little monkey business, after an elusive primate named Momo escaped from his owner's home and managed to elude capture for approximately 24 hours.

The escape was first reported Wednesday evening when the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) received several calls about a pet monkey that had escaped from a residence on the city's east side around 6 p.m.

Authorities immediately sprang into action, launching search efforts to track down the evasive Momo.

"IMPD is assisting Indianapolis Animal Control Services with a monkey on the loose near 500 Ironridge Ct," the Police Department wrote in a statement shared on X,

Momo's owner, who noted that the rogue monkey had escaped earlier in July, also reached out to the community for help on a local lost-and-found Facebook group. In the post, the owner shared heartwarming photos of his beloved monkey carrying a stuffed animal and celebrating the holidays.

Momo was first sighted out-and-about town Wednesday night, with authorities warning residents to not approach him.

"Momo the monkey was last seen in the 10000 block of Gate Dr," IMPD wrote in a follow-up X post. "The exact time is not confirmed. Please do not approach him."

Momo is a patas monkey, known to be the fastest primate on Earth that can move at speeds up to 34 mph, according to Southwick's Zoo in Mendon, Massachusetts.

The lightning-fast monkey proved to be a slippery catch, with authorities eventually catching up with his tour of neighborhoods in Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon.

According to IMPD, Momo had broken into a vacant home, and police were quickly on his tail, trapping him inside by shutting the doors. When Momo moved to a vacant bathroom, authorities closed the door.

With the help of the owner's brother, the monkey was coaxed from the home.

"Momo the monkey has been captured safely," the IMPD celebrated in a X post. "That was more than enough monkey business for us. Thank you all for your assistance."

After his capture, Momo was taken into the care of Indianapolis’ Animal Care Services, which turned him over to staff at the Indianapolis Zoo for now, said Katie Trennepohl, deputy director of Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

While a permit is not required in Marion County to own such an animal, she said Momo will remain held under the advice of the county's prosecutor's office, which will work with Animal Care Services to determine whether Momo will be returned to his owner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.