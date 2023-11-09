Mom told to remove decorations from son's gravesite — plus Taylor Swift 'swear jar' goes viral

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

MOM IS DENIED – A grieving mother has learned that she can't decorate her dead son's gravesite as she chooses. Continue reading...

MAGIC ROCKS? – Do healing crystals have any scientific backing? Here are mind and body insights. Continue reading...

'TAYLOR SWIFT JAR' – A couple's hilarious and viral agreement has the wife paying a fine whenever she says Taylor Swift's name. Continue reading...

MICKEY D'S DUPE – A Trader Joe's customer has gone viral after recreating a popular McDonald's breakfast sandwich. Continue reading...

MOMS OF 'ANGELS' – Five moms who lost their children to brain tumors jumped out of a plane to help others. Continue reading...

REVEALING Q&A – Carley Shimkus of Fox News discusses working-parent challenges, plus hard-to-cover stories. Continue reading...

MONEY MOVES – A group of co-workers from Michigan have hit a major Powerball prize after playing together for 14 years. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION