Mom told to remove decorations from son's gravesite — plus Taylor Swift 'swear jar' goes viral

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
MOM IS DENIED – A grieving mother has learned that she can't decorate her dead son's gravesite as she chooses. Continue reading...
MAGIC ROCKS? – Do healing crystals have any scientific backing? Here are mind and body insights. Continue reading...
'TAYLOR SWIFT JAR' – A couple's hilarious and viral agreement has the wife paying a fine whenever she says Taylor Swift's name. Continue reading...
MICKEY D'S DUPE – A Trader Joe's customer has gone viral after recreating a popular McDonald's breakfast sandwich. Continue reading...
MOMS OF 'ANGELS' – Five moms who lost their children to brain tumors jumped out of a plane to help others. Continue reading...
REVEALING Q&A – Carley Shimkus of Fox News discusses working-parent challenges, plus hard-to-cover stories. Continue reading...
MONEY MOVES – A group of co-workers from Michigan have hit a major Powerball prize after playing together for 14 years. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion