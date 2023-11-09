Expand / Collapse search
Mom told to remove decorations from son's gravesite — plus Taylor Swift 'swear jar' goes viral

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
mom with son and at his gravesite

A mother has been told to remove the decorations on her son's grave. She said the fencing is "bright and colorful because it represents my son." (SWNS)

MOM IS DENIED – A grieving mother has learned that she can't decorate her dead son's gravesite as she chooses. Continue reading...

MAGIC ROCKS? – Do healing crystals have any scientific backing? Here are mind and body insights. Continue reading...

'TAYLOR SWIFT JAR' – A couple's hilarious and viral agreement has the wife paying a fine whenever she says Taylor Swift's name. Continue reading...

Taylor swift jar split

(Dana Rice of Maryland has used up all of her quarters already — and will be putting the jar payment toward future Taylor Swift tickets. )

MICKEY D'S DUPE – A Trader Joe's customer has gone viral after recreating a popular McDonald's breakfast sandwich. Continue reading...

MOMS OF 'ANGELS' – Five moms who lost their children to brain tumors jumped out of a plane to help others. Continue reading...

REVEALING Q&A – Carley Shimkus of Fox News discusses working-parent challenges, plus hard-to-cover stories. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino, with Carley Shimkus

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Carley Shimkus. She currently serves as a co-host on "Fox & Friends First." (Fox News)

MONEY MOVES – A group of co-workers from Michigan have hit a major Powerball prize after playing together for 14 years. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

