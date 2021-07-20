The best deals and discounts for teachers ahead of back-to-school

Teachers are headed back to school more than a year after the pandemic – and retailers are showing their support with discounts on supplies and loyalty programs boasting big savings.

K-12 teachers, educators working in daycare centers, homeschool teachers and other early childhood learning specialists will be able to receive discounts on classroom essentials beginning this month from retailers like Target, Staples, Barnes and Noble and Dollar General.

Target is offering 15% off select classroom supplies on its app if they join its loyalty program Target Circle including a number of health and safety products such as Clorox disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and face masks in addition to pencils, pens, notebooks, crayons and markers. Discounts are being offered through July 31.

Staples, meanwhile, is giving teachers and school administrators 20% off in-store supplies purchases through Sept. 30. To qualify for the offers, customers shopping attaples will also need to sign up for its Classroom Rewards program via the Staples Connect app.

Office Depot is giving 10% back in rewards on printer ink, toner and paper and 1% back in rewards on nearly everything else in stores, according to its website. Educators can also get 30% discounts on store purchases at Dollar General through Sept. 6. And Barnes and Noble is offering 20% off books for the classroom.

In the arts and crafts department, Michaels and Joann Fabric are giving 15% off online and in stores.