A mom is taking the notion of "playing with your food" to the next level.

Meet Sarah Maune — a 31-year-old mother of two from Washington, Missouri. She recently created a mashed potato mountain that went viral on TikTok.

Maune, the mother of four-year-old Walker and one-year-old Wren, recently hosted a get-together featuring her "Jurassic Park"-inspired mashed potato meal.

Maune told Fox News Digital that her four-year-old as well as her husband, Joel Maune, love the "Jurassic Park" movies — so the inspiration came easily.

"I love interactive dinners and am always thinking of fun, memorable things to do with my children," she said.

A cardiac nurse by day and a content creator by night, Maune said she wanted to make something that her kids and their guests would remember — insert mashed potato mountain.

"The first video of my volcano has over 14 million views on TikTok and cost less than $20 to make," she said.

"I used a box of dino nuggets ($9), a frozen broccoli package ($3) and a box of flaky mashed potatoes ($3.50)," she added.

Maune said her first attempted mountain had gravy that was a bit watery, so she tried the whole thing again.

This time, she put a structure under the "mountain," using bowls and tin foil — and made sure to have thicker gravy on hand.

"We made all of the mashed potatoes and served it hot on the tin foil," she said. "I quickly added my broccoli trees and dino nuggies and poured THICK gravy as the volcano erupted."

With the added tin foil and extra mashed potatoes included, she said she made the meal for under $35 — and the video now has over 9.5 million TikTok views.

"I called it my watery gravy redemption video," she said.

Maune said her kids and their guests loved the volcano eruption and even helped blow out the candles that Maune added at the end.

"I love hosting dinners and having family and friends over," the mom said.

She continued, "I plan on making a series of fun kids' interactive dinners coming up to inspire families to have more fun around the dinner table!"

Maune added that all the food was eaten by her family, their guests and other friends.

The first "Jurassic Park" movie — based on the novel by bestselling author Michael Crichton and directed by Steven Spielberg — was released in 1993, followed by five full-length films after that.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.