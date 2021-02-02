Mississippi city will pay you $6G to move there

Are you ready for a change in scenery? One city in Mississippi is willing to pay you $6,000 to move there.

That city, Natchez, is looking for remote workers who will relocate there and buy a home. The cash incentive includes up to $2,500 in moving expenses plus a $300 monthly stipend for a year to offset living costs, according to the city’s new Shift South program.

Natchez is a community of fewer than 15,000 people beside the lower Mississippi River. It’s known for its historic homes – more than 1,000 structures in Natchez are listed on the National Register of Historic Places – as well as its arts and outdoor recreation.

Homes in the area are priced lower compared to many other markets. The median home listing price in Natchez is $168,000, according to Realtor.com.

The city also enjoys a reputation for southern food. In 2008, it declared itself the "biscuit capital of the world."

The popular tourist destination sits at the southern end of the Natchez Trace Parkway, a scenic route connecting 444 miles through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee all the way to Nashville. The parkway follows a historic route and today is popular to drive, bike or hike.

To qualify for the incentive program, a future Natchez resident will need to work for an employer outside the region and be able to work remotely. They will then need to establish primary residence in the city and buy a home valued at $150,000 or more. They have to own and live in the home for at least a year. They also need to be 18 or older and eligible to work in the U.S.

Anyone interested in the Shift South program can check out the application online here.

For anyone who likes the idea of getting paid to move someplace, but isn’t sure Natchez is their style, it’s not the only city offering an incentive like this. Cities like Tulsa, Oklahoma; Savannah, Georgia; Topeka, Kansas and Newton, Iowa have their own programs with their own requirements.