Family finds missing cat 6 years later, only to get terrible news

This family’s joy was short-lived.

Over six years ago, a family lost their beloved cat. Amazingly, the pet was eventually returned to the family.

Unfortunately, the story didn’t end there.

John and Jude Kinloch, from England, were amazed when their beloved cat Tabs was returned to them after going missing over six years ago, SWNS reports. Unfortunately, the 19-year-old cat had to be put to sleep just two days after being rescued.

Tabs was found lying in the street near the family’s old home.

“It was like he was waiting for us,” Jude told SWNS. “We can’t believe he survived all that time on his own, he was stronger than any of us knew. We couldn’t believe it when we got the call. I thought it was some kind of prank at first.”

“My husband didn’t stop crying,” Jude continued of the return. “He was looking at Tabs on his tablet the other day. He still had him on it as his screensaver. He had never changed it. It was like he had been reunited with his best friend.”

Sadly, it appears that the years had not been kind to the cat.

“We had Tabs back for two days,” the distraught Jude said. “We took him to the vet who took one look at him and said ‘it’s time for him to go to heaven.’ I have no doubt if Lisa hadn’t picked him up then Tabs would have died that night. Instead, he got to come home with us and see Ziggy, our other cat. It sounds corny but I know Ziggy recognized him after all those years, he showed Tabs how to eat out of his bowl again.”