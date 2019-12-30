Man's instructions for daughter about feeding a wild fox delight Twitter

He sure would hate to see the neighborhood fox go hungry.

A dad in the U.K. is earning laughs for surprising his daughter with hysterical instructions for feeding the neighborhood’s wild fox while he was away on vacation.

"[My] dad has lost the plot — he’s been feeding a random fox in the front garden for months and has actual pinned-up written instructions on how to feed it whilst he’s on holiday,” Amy MacMillan of East Kilbride, Scotland, tweeted last week.

In the note, MacMillan’s father directed her to feed the animal three “bigger” pieces of chicken or four chicken drumsticks for dinner at 6 p.m. The feast was to be followed with “4 dog stick chews” and a “handful of biscuits" for supper at 10 p.m., The Sun reports.

Photos of the dad’s hilarious orders have gone viral, receiving over 19,000 likes and 1,300 shares to date.

Some commenters praised the parent’s gesture as “sweet” and “thoughtful,” while others shared why they personally related to the tale.

As for MacMillan's pops, his foxy friendship is no laughing matter. His daughter shared a follow-up tweet featuring a photo of her dad sporting a fox keychain on his backpack, which she described as a Christmas gag gift, in case he "misses" the neighborhood stray while away.

