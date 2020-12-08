Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Christmas
Published

Misleading rainbow Christmas tree ads disappoint customer expectations

Multiple people have fallen for misleading rainbow tree ads online

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Don’t believe everything you see on the internet.

That’s what a woman from Maryland learned when she ordered a rainbow Christmas tree from a sponsored ad she saw on Facebook, according to Baltimore news station WMAR-2.

5 SAFE SHOPPING TIPS FOR THE HOLIDAYS FROM EXPERTS

Queen Shaydonna Haynesworth reportedly placed her order on the website that put out the ad, which goes by the name of Iridescent ToYou. The website appears to exclusively sell rainbow themed products at economical price points. However, instead of the tall and full Christmas tree Haynesworth was expecting, she received a small and sparse tree that looks similar to a worn feather duster.

To make matters worse, the stand that was meant to hold the tree up was missing a leg, which Haynesworth showed in a laughter-filled video clip sent to WMAR-2.

Haynesworth and Iridescent ToYou did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

WITH JUMP IN HOLIDAY ONLINE SHOPPING, CYBERCRIMINALS GET ACTIVE

Luckily, Haynesworth only spent $34 for the tree. But, the trendy rainbow-colored tree style that was pictured in the ad she saw is actually available at Treetopia, a specialty retailer that sells vibrant artificial Christmas trees. It would cost $200 for a 5-footer and $250 for a 7-footer, according to current Amazon listings.

Artificial Christmas tree seller Treetopia has rainbow-themed Christmas trees that run around $200. (Amazon)

Artificial Christmas tree seller Treetopia has rainbow-themed Christmas trees that run around $200. (Amazon)

It’s not just Haynesworth who has received a disappointing rainbow Christmas tree this year.

DELIVERY SCAMS UP 427% IN THE US AMID HOLIDAY SALES. HERE ARE SOME TIPS TO AVOID THEM

Several TikTok videos have gone viral in recent weeks, which show customers commiserating over their lackluster purchases.

A video from creator Brianna Sentell has received more than 1.4 million views since her upload from one week ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What I ordered,” she captioned above a green screen snapshot of the tree she expected. The video then cuts to the scant tree that was delivered to home.

“What I got.” Sentell’s video proceeds to showing her tip it over with a small push from her index finger.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another TikToker shared a laugh about his parents ordering the same rainbow Christmas tree as Haynesworth with an almost identical result. But, instead of missing a leg, the stand holding up the tree has all three.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.