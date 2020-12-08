Misleading rainbow Christmas tree ads disappoint customer expectations

Don’t believe everything you see on the internet.

That’s what a woman from Maryland learned when she ordered a rainbow Christmas tree from a sponsored ad she saw on Facebook, according to Baltimore news station WMAR-2.

Queen Shaydonna Haynesworth reportedly placed her order on the website that put out the ad, which goes by the name of Iridescent ToYou. The website appears to exclusively sell rainbow themed products at economical price points. However, instead of the tall and full Christmas tree Haynesworth was expecting, she received a small and sparse tree that looks similar to a worn feather duster.

To make matters worse, the stand that was meant to hold the tree up was missing a leg, which Haynesworth showed in a laughter-filled video clip sent to WMAR-2.

Haynesworth and Iridescent ToYou did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Luckily, Haynesworth only spent $34 for the tree. But, the trendy rainbow-colored tree style that was pictured in the ad she saw is actually available at Treetopia, a specialty retailer that sells vibrant artificial Christmas trees. It would cost $200 for a 5-footer and $250 for a 7-footer, according to current Amazon listings.

It’s not just Haynesworth who has received a disappointing rainbow Christmas tree this year.

Several TikTok videos have gone viral in recent weeks, which show customers commiserating over their lackluster purchases.

A video from creator Brianna Sentell has received more than 1.4 million views since her upload from one week ago.

“What I ordered,” she captioned above a green screen snapshot of the tree she expected. The video then cuts to the scant tree that was delivered to home.

“What I got.” Sentell’s video proceeds to showing her tip it over with a small push from her index finger.

Another TikToker shared a laugh about his parents ordering the same rainbow Christmas tree as Haynesworth with an almost identical result. But, instead of missing a leg, the stand holding up the tree has all three.