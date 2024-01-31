Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota's 'Name a Snowplow' contest winners can't resist nods to Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton

Minnesota now has 35 named snowplows in its hardworking fleet

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published

Minnesotans have voted — and the results are in.

The eight names chosen for the Minnesota Department of Transportation's snowplows are Taylor Drift, Beyonsleigh, Dolly Plowton, Clark W. Blizzwald, Waipahinte, You're Killing Me Squalls, Barbie's Dream Plow, and Fast and Flurrious. 

Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the winning names on Tuesday, Jan. 30. 

More than 32,000 people voted in this year's "Name a Snowplow" contest, said the Minnesota Department of Transportation. 

"Whether it’s a November election or a snowplow naming contest, you can count on Minnesotans to turn out and vote," said Walz at the event announcing the names. 

"Thank you to the Minnesotans who submitted creative names and voted for their favorites," he said, "and a big thank you to our snowplow drivers who are always ready to keep our roads safe and help us get to work, school and back home safely."

Gov. Tim Walz split with a circle inset of Taylor Swift

A snowplow named Taylor Drift — a fun nod, of course, to star Taylor Swift — will soon be clearing the streets of Minnesota. The name received the highest number of votes in a recent "Name a Snowplow" contest sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Other winning names include Beyonsleigh and Barbie's Dream Plow.  (Minnesota Department of Transportation/Getty Images)

Flanagan praised the chosen names, saying, "From Beyonsleigh to Barbie's Dream Plow, Minnesotans' creativity was on full display for this contest that celebrates the important work of our snowplow drivers."

Each winning plow will be assigned to one of the Minnesota Department of Transportation's eight districts. 

Voters could vote for up to eight of the 49 finalist names. 

The most popular name was Taylor Drift, which received 12,027 votes. 

Taylor Drift will be stationed in District 2, located in northwest Minnesota. 

Second place was Clark W. Blizzwald, which will be found clearing the streets in District 3, central Minnesota. Clark W. Blizzwald received 6,667 votes. 

Minnesota Lt. Gov. and a snowplow

Barbie's Dream Plow, one of the winning snowplow names in Minnesota, is shown behind Lt. Gov. Flanagan. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

And completing the top three was Dolly Plowton, which received 6,315 votes. 

Dolly Plowton will be in District 1, located in northeast Minnesota. 

Just outside the top eight names were "Oh, For Sleet's Sake," "L'Plow Du Nord," and "Alice Scooper." 

This was the fourth year the Minnesota Department of Transportation invited the public to help name some of its 800 snowplows. 

Minnesotans proposed more than 8,000 names this year — which were whittled down to 49 finalists for the public vote. 

four snowplows in Minnesota

Parts of Minnesota receive more than 70 inches of snow each year on average. The state has 800 snowplows in its fleet.  (David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Including this year's winners, 35 snowplows in Minnesota have names, said the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The public voted on 32 of those names, and three were chosen by the staff of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. 

Those three names – Giiwedin, Goonodaabaan, and Icamna – are meant to acknowledge the indigenous tribes that live in the state. 

"Giiwedin" and "Goonodaabaan" are Ojibwe words, meaning "The North Wind" and "Snow Vehicle," respectively, and "Icamna" is the Dakota word for "blizzard." 

One of this year's winners, Waipahinte, is the Dakota word for "snowplow," said the Minnesota Department of Transportation. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.