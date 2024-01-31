Minnesota's 'Name a Snowplow' contest winners can't resist nods to Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton

Minnesotans have voted — and the results are in.

The eight names chosen for the Minnesota Department of Transportation's snowplows are Taylor Drift, Beyonsleigh, Dolly Plowton, Clark W. Blizzwald, Waipahinte, You're Killing Me Squalls, Barbie's Dream Plow, and Fast and Flurrious.

Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the winning names on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

More than 32,000 people voted in this year's "Name a Snowplow" contest, said the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

"Whether it’s a November election or a snowplow naming contest, you can count on Minnesotans to turn out and vote," said Walz at the event announcing the names.

"Thank you to the Minnesotans who submitted creative names and voted for their favorites," he said, "and a big thank you to our snowplow drivers who are always ready to keep our roads safe and help us get to work, school and back home safely."

Flanagan praised the chosen names, saying, "From Beyonsleigh to Barbie's Dream Plow, Minnesotans' creativity was on full display for this contest that celebrates the important work of our snowplow drivers."

Each winning plow will be assigned to one of the Minnesota Department of Transportation's eight districts.

Voters could vote for up to eight of the 49 finalist names.

The most popular name was Taylor Drift, which received 12,027 votes.

Taylor Drift will be stationed in District 2, located in northwest Minnesota.

Second place was Clark W. Blizzwald, which will be found clearing the streets in District 3, central Minnesota. Clark W. Blizzwald received 6,667 votes.

And completing the top three was Dolly Plowton, which received 6,315 votes.

Dolly Plowton will be in District 1, located in northeast Minnesota.

Just outside the top eight names were "Oh, For Sleet's Sake," "L'Plow Du Nord," and "Alice Scooper."

This was the fourth year the Minnesota Department of Transportation invited the public to help name some of its 800 snowplows.

Minnesotans proposed more than 8,000 names this year — which were whittled down to 49 finalists for the public vote.

Including this year's winners, 35 snowplows in Minnesota have names, said the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The public voted on 32 of those names, and three were chosen by the staff of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Those three names – Giiwedin, Goonodaabaan, and Icamna – are meant to acknowledge the indigenous tribes that live in the state.

"Giiwedin" and "Goonodaabaan" are Ojibwe words, meaning "The North Wind" and "Snow Vehicle," respectively, and "Icamna" is the Dakota word for "blizzard."

One of this year's winners, Waipahinte, is the Dakota word for "snowplow," said the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

