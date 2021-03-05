Minnesota woman takes custodian job at nursing home to see her dad: report

Lisa Racine didn’t need a job when she asked if there were any openings at a Stillwater, Minnesota, nursing home.

Instead, she was looking for a way to see her dad during the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

Racine, who works full-time as a project manager for a printing company, started her part-time custodian job at the Good Samaritan Society - Stillwater in December, according to KARE 11.

On nights and weekends, she mops the floors and scrapes plates in the kitchen, the station reported.

She’s also able to see her dad.

"That's priceless," Racine told KARE 11. "I can't believe they pay me for this."

On the day Racine came into the nursing home for the first time, her dad, Harold Racine, told KARE 11 that he couldn’t believe it.

"I was shocked, really," Harold said. "I was kind of dumbfounded."

Ultimately, he told the station it was "one of the happiest days of my life."

But Racine’s job doesn’t just benefit her and her dad. Racine’s cousin, Good Samaritan Society - Stillwater administrator Rene Racine told KARE 11 that the nursing home has been struggling to hire people because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Having her reach out and wanting to come to work was an absolute godsend for us," Rene said.

Residents at Good Samaritan Society - Stillwater have been vaccinated, so the nursing home is starting to allow relatives to visit, according to KARE 11.

Despite the relaxed restrictions, Racine said she plans to keep working, now on an on-call basis.

"It makes me feel like I’m doing something good for other people," she said.