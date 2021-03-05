Minnesota grandparents' coronavirus-themed tunes charm TikTok: 'Deserves a Grammy'

Harmony and Joel Kaplan of Minnesota have shot to TikTok stardom for singing their hearts out about the coronavirus pandemic, crooning about the highs and lows of life in quarantine.

The grandparents from Edina have been married for 50 years, and found joy in a new creative outlet last year when they first started producing musical parodies about COVID-19. The couple shared their songs on Facebook and Instagram with family and friends, but it wasn’t until their teenage grandsons introduced them to TikTok that they went viral, Star Tribune reports.

"They showed me how to do TikTok and I put the first one on there and now it has 170,000 views," Harmony explained.

The peppy pair call themselves the "Distancing Duo" and advocate for vaccinations, hand washing and social distancing through the art of song. Most recently, the Kaplans announced that they both received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, in a clip viewed 264,000 times.

"We're feeling swell, viewers can you tell?" they sang.

In other hits, the musicians have crooned about washing 2020 "right out of our hands," staying home for the holidays for safety’s sake, and their appreciation of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

All jokes aside, their daughter Ali Kaplan told the Tribune her parents take their new gig quite seriously. Now, she claims that sometimes when she gives them a ring, they say they can’t talk because they’re busy "rehearsing."

With vaccine accessibility increasing and states slowly lifting restrictions, the couple say they'll keep making music as long as people are entertained, Fox 9 reports.

As seen in the comments of their various videos, many fans want the Kaplans to keep the tunes coming. Some have even become protective of the pair, labeling them the "best TikTok grandparents" and wishing they were their own.

"Protect this couple at all costs," one wrote on their most recent video.

"This deserves a Grammy award" another agreed.

"I love y'all so much!!!" one chirped. "Oh and don't worry, I'm washing my hands."