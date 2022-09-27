Michigan woman shopping at Target explains cart etiquette in viral TikTok: 'Common sense'

Pushing a shopping cart should be hazard-free, according to one TikTok user.

Carrie B., 44, of Michigan, recently shared a short public service announcement (PSA) about what should happen once cart-pushing shoppers get near an intersecting aisle.

Carrie uploaded her 27-second PSA on Sept. 18, and she told her followers that shoppers who are walking down the main aisle are the ones who have the right of way.

She went on to say that shoppers who are pushing carts down numbered side aisles and wish to rejoin the main aisle should stop to look at their surroundings before they turn into the main aisle – much like driving a car – so collisions can be avoided.

Carrie, who omitted her surname for privacy reasons, told Fox News Digital that she had been shopping at a local Target store in Lansing, Michigan, when she made her TikTok video.

"I had just come around from another direction where I passed two aisles and literally two separate people nearly crashed into me," Carrie explained in a direct message via TikTok. "If I hadn't veered out of the way, they would have."

"The first apologized and in the next aisle someone almost crashed into both of us, and they didn’t even bother to apologize. Rather, they looked annoyed at us, as if we were the problem," Carrie wrote. "At that point, I was just done with this nonsense and thought it would be fun to make a TikTok PSA about it."

Carrie’s TikTok video has garnered 115,300 views, and it has prompted more than 740 comments – mostly from people who claimed they can relate to the issue.

"It seems so simple yet people remain utterly clueless," one commenter wrote.

"Omg yes, and same with parking lots," another commenter said. "Drives me insane."

A few commenters who disagreed mentioned they think all shoppers should be paying attention to their surroundings or that shoppers who are in the main aisle should push their carts closer to the center.

Carrie said she thinks the latter wouldn't be helpful if shoppers decide to barrel through.

One TikTok user who agreed with Carrie wrote that looking both ways before entering an aisle is "not that hard," but they also believe stores could benefit from adding mirrors at the end of an aisle, so shoppers can see if there’s traffic.

Carrie told Fox News Digital that she feels reassured knowing that she's not the only one who feels this way about shopping cart etiquette.

"You never know how the TikTok community is going to take your content, so it was nice to see that so many people actually have manners," she wrote.