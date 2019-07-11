Expand / Collapse search
Weddings
Published
Michigan couple's wedding theme celebrates America, Trump

Frank Miles
A Michigan couple pay tribute to President Trump on their special day.

The July 4 wedding of Audra and Jeff Johnson in KalamazooMich., was a grand celebration of America and President Trump.

The bride wore a custom gown made out of a Make America Great Again flag. Her nails were painted to look like American flags.

The groomsmen wore “Don't tread on me” cufflinks.

Each reception table featured a petition for an anti-abortion "heartbeat bill," Fox 17 reported.

“It looked like America threw up all over my wedding, and I’m not sorry," the bride said.

