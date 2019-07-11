Michigan couple's wedding theme celebrates America, Trump

The July 4 wedding of Audra and Jeff Johnson in KalamazooMich., was a grand celebration of America and President Trump.

The bride wore a custom gown made out of a Make America Great Again flag. Her nails were painted to look like American flags.

The groomsmen wore “Don't tread on me” cufflinks.

Each reception table featured a petition for an anti-abortion "heartbeat bill," Fox 17 reported.

“It looked like America threw up all over my wedding, and I’m not sorry," the bride said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Click for more from Fox 17.