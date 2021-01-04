Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Meteorologist explains why it's a bad idea to eat icicles in viral TikTok

The Sioux City meteorologist says ice spikes can contain bird poop

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Powerful winter storm blankets Midwest with snowVideo

Powerful winter storm blankets Midwest with snow

Parts of the Midwest were dumped with up to eight inches of snow after a powerful winter storm moved through the region.

Don’t do it!

A meteorologist in Iowa has gone viral after urging the young (and the young at heart) not to eat icicles this winter, citing a few nauseating reasons.

Katie Nickolaou is a meteorologist KMEG in Sioux City, although she recently released a practical PSA on TikTok explaining why it’s a bad idea to eat ice spikes hanging off houses or gutters, no matter how much they look a Popsicle from a winter wonderland.

The quick clip began with a shot of a woman pulling an icicle off a roof and eating it like a carrot, as Nickolaou exclaimed, "Please don’t do that! I’m a meteorologist — I should know."

"When icicles form, it’s from water that melts off of your roof and runs down the side of a building. Well, here’s the thing – you know what else is on your roof? Bird poop. A lot of it," she said.

A meteorologist in Iowa has gone viral online for urging the young (and the young at heart) not to eat icicles.

A meteorologist in Iowa has gone viral online for urging the young (and the young at heart) not to eat icicles. (iStock)

"And that water picks it up and freezes it in the ice," Nickolaou continued, brandishing an icicle. "You’re eating poop!"

The winter warning has since been viewed 12 million times on TikTok, and the meteorologist said it’s a surprise that the video has gone so far and wide.

"For the past few weeks, I've noticed videos circulating on social media of people eating icicles. It’s practically a right of passage in the Midwest!" Nickolaou told Siouxland News. "I always love telling people weather facts, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to spread some funny and informative meteorological tidbits!"

However, some seasonal skeptics said they won’t be taking the advice.

"Gotta keep the immune system strong," one joked.  

"Interesting (crunch crunch)" quipped another, who apparently enjoyed eating the icy treats.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.