Melania Trump votes in Florida wearing Gucci dress, no mask

First Lady Melania Trump was dressed to the nines while voting in person on Election Day, wearing an equestrian-print white dress among other high-fashion accessories.

Trump cast her ballot at a voting center in Palm Beach, Florida near Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday morning, The Associated Press reports.

2020 ELECTION: WHAT CELEBRITIES WORE TO VOTE

Speaking to reporters who asked why she didn’t vote with her husband in the Sunshine State last week, the first lady explained, “It’s Election Day so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election.”

The Daily Express reported that the first lady was wearing a Gucci dress with a stirrup link print, along with a Hermès Kelly bag and Christian Louboutin heels — an outfit the outlet estimated to cost over $20,000 in total. One accessory seemed to be missing, however — a face mask. The Associated Press reports that Trump was the only person not wearing a face covering when she entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center to cast her vote.

PIZZA TO THE POLLS: HOW TO GET FREE FOOD WHEN VOTING IN PERSON

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokesperson, said that Trump was the only person in the polling site during that time, excluding some of her staff members and a few poll workers, all of whom were tested.

While she cast her ballot, Grisham said that no one was near Trump “because of social distancing and the privacy” voters receive.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Trump, 50, announced last month that she had recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and had tested negative for the viral disease.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.