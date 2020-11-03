Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Style + Beauty
Published

Melania Trump votes in Florida wearing Gucci dress, no mask

Trump cast her ballot at a voting center near Mar-a-Lago

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Trump's message to voters on Election Day Video

Trump's message to voters on Election Day

President Trump points to the economy telling 'Fox &amp; Friends' that he thinks America will 'end up with an economy that will be better than last year,' which was a record.

First Lady Melania Trump was dressed to the nines while voting in person on Election Day, wearing an equestrian-print white dress among other high-fashion accessories.

Trump cast her ballot at a voting center in Palm Beach, Florida near Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday morning, The Associated Press reports.

First lady Melania Trump arrives to vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Nov. 3 in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

First lady Melania Trump arrives to vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Nov. 3 in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

2020 ELECTION: WHAT CELEBRITIES WORE TO VOTE

Speaking to reporters who asked why she didn’t vote with her husband in the Sunshine State last week, the first lady explained, “It’s Election Day so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election.”

First lady Melania Trump walks with Wendy Sartory, the Palm Beach County supervisor of elections, after casting her vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump walks with Wendy Sartory, the Palm Beach County supervisor of elections, after casting her vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Daily Express reported that the first lady was wearing a Gucci dress with a stirrup link print, along with a Hermès Kelly bag and Christian Louboutin heels — an outfit the outlet estimated to cost over $20,000 in total. One accessory seemed to be missing, however — a face mask. The Associated Press reports that Trump was the only person not wearing a face covering when she entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center to cast her vote.

Trump walking with Sartory, pictured. The Associated Press reports that Trump was the only person not wearing a face covering when she cast her vote. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Trump walking with Sartory, pictured. The Associated Press reports that Trump was the only person not wearing a face covering when she cast her vote. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

PIZZA TO THE POLLS: HOW TO GET FREE FOOD WHEN VOTING IN PERSON

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokesperson, said that Trump was the only person in the polling site during that time, excluding some of her staff members and a few poll workers, all of whom were tested.

While she cast her ballot, Grisham said that no one was near Trump “because of social distancing and the privacy” voters receive.

First lady Melania Trump leaves after casting her vote on Nov. 3. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump leaves after casting her vote on Nov. 3. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While she cast her ballot, Grisham said that no one was near Trump “because of social distancing and the privacy” voters receive. (Zak Bennett/AFP via Getty Images)

While she cast her ballot, Grisham said that no one was near Trump “because of social distancing and the privacy” voters receive. (Zak Bennett/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump, 50, announced last month that she had recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and had tested negative for the viral disease.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.