Little girl's headless Halloween costume goes viral: 'Best costume I've ever seen'

This is downright frightening.

A little girl in the Philippines is going viral for her spectacularly spooky Halloween costume.

The 2-year-old, named Maya, from Southbay Village, went trick-or-treating dressed up in a flowered dress carrying her own bloodied severed head on a plate.

NEW MEXICO TEENAGER PRAISED FOR ‘PERFECT’ TIRED MOM COSTUME

Maya’s mom, Krystal Hwang, shared images and a video of her daughter in the custom-made costume she designed. She even shared a peek at the process of making the elaborate look.

“For those who are asking...Yes, I did make her headless costume. Maya has been excited and super game with everything even when I had to wrap her with strips and strips of duct tape to form the fake body. What a trooper!” Hwang wrote.

She told Coconuts Manila she involved her daughter in the process of creating the scary look, so she was not frightened since she knows it’s all fake.

Hwang did say the costume was a head-turner. "People gave second looks when they saw it. They were amazed how it was even possible, but in the end, they all think it’s cute and very smart," she said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The video of headless Maya had over 84,000 views on Instagram as of Wednesday afternoon. Commenters praised the mom's creativity and craftiness.

"Best Costume I’ve ever seen," one person wrote.

"Super duper creative!! She definitely won Halloween!!" another person commented.