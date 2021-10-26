MeatEater host Steve Rinella discusses ammo shortage and 10 years of being on TV

It’s an interesting time to be a hunter.

Over the past year-and-a-half, outdoor activities have seen a boom in popularity. This increase in demand has, unfortunately, come along with a disruption in the general supply chain, which has resulted in a shortage of ammo for the second hunting season in a row.

For Steven Rinella, host of Netflix’s MeatEater, this has presented some interesting challenges.

Rinella spoke with Fox News about the release of the show’s tenth season, which premiered on Netflix on September 29. In the reality show, Rinella travels across the country hunting various animals and promoting his philosophy of making sure that nothing he kills goes to waste.

"It’s been a long, crazy run," he said. "I never would’ve imagined that we would’ve built something with this longevity."

He continued to explain that after doing the show for ten seasons, he’s realized that he doesn’t have to worry about running out of ideas. According to him, "We haven’t scratched the surface."

Recently, however, hunters have had to deal with an ammo shortage. While Rinella says that he’s been insulated from the full effects of the shortage due to his professional relationships, he’s still seen the impact.

According to him, ammo companies are working as hard as they can to rectify the situation. Unfortunately, the shortage has apparently caused other issues to manifest.

"There are tooling issues as well," Rinella explained. "(Ammos manufacturers) tool up to run the most high demand stuff and that can create the illusion that they don’t care about certain esoteric calibers."

He continued to explain that he’s seen friends adjust their habits, whether that means not going to the range as much or not using certain guns that are harder to find ammo for.

As far as the future of the show, Rinella says anything is possible.

"I started out as a magazine writer, then author, now I’m a podcaster and TV host," he said.

For anyone looking to get into hunting, he stressed finding local hunting groups and getting involved with wildlife conservation. "People will respect and mentor you," he explained. "It’s good to get in there and pay upfront as an aspiring conservationist."