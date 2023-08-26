Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Maui pets fighting for their lives after the wildfires now may be rescued from the Lahaina burn zone

Animal rescue teams are aiming to save pets clinging to life after the wildfires

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
close
Lahaina residents slam Biden's 'tone-deaf' Maui visit: 'Multi-million dollar photo-op' Video

Lahaina residents slam Biden's 'tone-deaf' Maui visit: 'Multi-million dollar photo-op'

Maui residents Etan Krupnick and Amanda Cassidy joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss their take on the president's visit and what the community needs following the 'devastating' wildfire. 

Sarah Haynes of Maui, Hawaii, said she just wants to do what she does best: Save animals. 

For reasons that were not quite clear, she and others — including specially trained animal rescuers — were prevented from accessing the burn zone to save pets in the wake of the devastating wildfires in Maui in early August.

Now, as of late Saturday, Aug. 26, animal rescue teams have been allowed in. Maui County officials said over the weekend they are permitting the Maui Humane Society to access the Lahaina burn zone in "a coordinated search-and-rescue effort" to find live animals that survived the fire and are in desperate need of care.

AFTER THE WILDFIRES, MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY CONTINUES MASSIVE EFFORT TO RESCUE PETS, REUNITE THEM WITH FAMILIES

"Animal Search And Rescue (ASAR)/Animal Incident Management (AIM) and Greater Good Charities trapping team will join MHS [Maui Humane Society] Humane Enforcement Officers who will be escorted into the impacted areas," the Maui Humane Society said in a press release posted on its Facebook page this weekend. "Teams will focus on trapping animals that have been reported by the public and first responders immediately, focusing on remaining cat colonies and stray pets. Maui Humane Society is committed to lifesaving and reunification efforts for all animals."

Haynes, who moved from Northern California to Maui six years ago, is founder of the Kitty Charm Farm, a 501 (c)3 animal rescue. Haynes said she is familiar with how things usually go once the smoke literally and figuratively clears from the fire damage. 

Woman holding black cat split with tiny kitten being bottle fed

Sarah Haynes of Maui, previously of Northern California, has dedicated her life to animal rescue — and said she and others were blocked from saving animals who survived the fires. That situation has changed as of late Saturday. (Sarah Haynes)

Typically, "the rescuers came in after two or three days and start trapping and get animals out," she told Fox News Digital in a phone interview on Saturday, August 26. "And so I geared up immediately." 

"I have a lot of traps. I've got a crew, I've got vans, I've got everything you need all ready to go," she said. 

Initially, Haynes and others on the island had limited access to the "burn zone" where the fires hit. 

Haynes said she is "devastated for the animals" that have been suffering. 

Still, during those first few days, she told Fox News Digital that she rescued a week-old kitten "covered in ashes" who desperately needed to be bottle-fed with kitten milk. She also found another cat, whose whiskers were singed, sitting on the steps of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, the only building to survive the blaze. 

Over the course of an afternoon, access to the burn zone was closed off, Haynes told Fox News Digital. 

And as the days ticked by, she found she and others were still not allowed to enter.

PRO-LIFE DIAPER COMPANY DONATES THOUSANDS OF DIAPERS TO VICTIMS OF MAUI WILDFIRES

"A lot of animals are in there," she said. "We get calls from police and fire and various first responders." 

"Construction people are posting videos of animals, mostly cats, because cats are very good at escaping situations," Haynes said. "They go underground into the storm drains." 

Even people whose homes did not burn in the fires were told they could not retrieve their animals, or even check to see if they were alive, said Haynes. 

tiny cat that looks gray and a slightly larger orange cat, they're the same cat.

Phoenix, a week-old kitten, was discovered covered in ashes in Lahaina. It was only after he was cleaned up that his orange fur was revealed. (Sarah Haynes)

"We're getting calls from people whose buildings are still standing and are intact," she said. "And they were at work and the fire came." 

The chances these pets were still alive are "far lower" now than they were earlier in the month, but Haynes said there is still a strong possibility. "They have nine lives, you know," she joked. 

Haynes said she was also upset at the seeming lack of enforcement of the PETS Act, which was passed after Hurricane Katrina. 

MAUI WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER SPEAKS OUT AS WILDFIRES LEAVE LOCAL INDUSTRY IN QUESTION: ‘GOING TO TAKE YEARS’ 

"The PETS Act authorizes FEMA to provide rescue, care, shelter and essential needs for individuals with household pets and service animals, and to the household pets and animals themselves following a major disaster or emergency," according to the American Veterinary Medicine Association website. 

That was not happening, said Haynes, who said she was puzzled by it.

"The Maui Humane Society has done everything they can to get into" the burn zone, she said.  

cat with bandages

Teensy is a pet cat who was rescued after the fire. Pets like Teensy who sustained burns need immediate medical care, Haynes told Fox News Digital. (Sarah Haynes)

FEMA, as well as the office of Hawaiian Gov. Josh Green, told Fox News Digital that Maui County officials controlled access to the burn zone, including for animal rescuers. Fox News Digital reached out to Maui County but did not hear back by time of publication. 

The Maui Humane Society "immediately deployed hazmat-trained animal rescue crews from national crews that go out to these incidents," said Haynes. 

However, for nearly three weeks, they were not allowed to enter the area to try to save animals, said Haynes.

MAUI WILDFIRES SEEN FROM INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

"It's devastating," she said on Saturday.

One of the reasons officials gave for blocking access to the burn zone was that they were afraid animal rescuers would disrupt human remains. 

Food drop for cats near burned out car

Haynes and others have arranged food drops along the burn zone's perimeter, but she says it's not enough. (Sarah Haynes)

Haynes did not see the logic in that, she told Fox News Digital. 

Hungry and scared cats "are more likely to destroy remains than if they were in a trap," said Haynes, who noted that hazmat-trained rescue organizations know how to rescue animals without disturbing human remains.

Haynes and a group of others organized perimeter food drops for any cats who survived the fires. 

"So putting food or water out on street corners sustains them, and we're doing that now, to some degree," she said — noting it was only a fix "on the edges." 

The home untouched by flames

An aerial image shows a red-roofed house that survived the fires surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023. Embattled officials in Hawaii who have been criticized for the lack of warnings as a deadly wildfire ripped through a town insisted on August 16 that sounding emergency sirens would not have saved lives. At least 110 people died when the inferno levelled Lahaina on the island of Maui. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The messaging about a concern for human remains and about toxic chemicals didn't make sense to Haynes, she said, when compared to what is actually happening on the ground.

"There's heavy equipment barreling through the streets every day since day one," she said. 

"At least they're allowing animal rescue teams in now."

She emphasized she is "devastated for the animals" that have been suffering. 

Very burned cat

Haynes has taken to naming animals after the place they were found, in an effort to help facilitate reunions. This cat, "Lahainaluna," is out of the hospital and is "so friendly," she told Fox News Digital. (Sarah Haynes)

Haynes said she is not giving up on her mission to save as many pets as she can. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I know that we can still get some [pets] alive, so we're still going," she told Fox News Digital. 

But this has been "pretty insane," she also said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an email to Fox News Digital early on Sunday morning, Mike Merrill, founder and executive director of Florida Urgent Rescue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue, said the latest news about pet rescue groups being allowed into the burn zone to save animals in need is a "big step in the right direction."

He also said, "We don't know the scope of the search, or whether they have limitations, but at least they're allowing animal rescue teams in now."

On Friday, he noted that "there were more than 30 confirmed sightings of animals in the burn zone yesterday [Thursday]. I imagine there are many more animals still hiding and only coming out in the middle of the night."

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.