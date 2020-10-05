Mattel launches Susan B. Anthony Barbie ahead of Election Day

A women’s rights icon is joining Barbie’s squad of leading ladies.

Susan B. Anthony will take doll form for Barbie’s Inspiring Women line, which is dedicated to educating young people about history-making females, Mattel said Friday.

This celebration of the women’s rights icon, who played a pivotal role in the women’s suffrage movement, comes at the height of election season as many Americans get ready to hit the polls next month.

Anthony led the protest for women’s voting rights on Nov. 5, 1872, in Rochester, N.Y., when she voted in the presidential election and was arrested and convicted for voting illegally.

“Susan B. Anthony made a defiant move. She voted in the presidential election and was arrested at her home in Rochester, NY. This bold act, coupled with Susan’s determined spirit, helped pave the way for passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which prevents a woman from being denied the right to vote on the basis of sex,” Mattel wrote in a product description for the Susan B. Anthony doll.

The Susan B Anthony Barbie features the leading lady in a floor-length black dress with lace at the sleeves and bodice. She’s wearing spectacles and a lace collar fastened with a cameo brooch.

Barbie's Inspired Women doll series also features Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks and American jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald.