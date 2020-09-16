American Girl's new '80s-inspired doll promotes STEM learning

American Girl is bringing back the '80s.

The Mattel-owned brand has added a new doll to its collection, and she's devoted to the decade of big hair and new wave rock, the brand announced Tuesday.

Her name is Courtney Moore, the first addition to the brand’s historical collection — aimed at educating and empowering young women about history and pop culture through stories — in three years.

Courtney, in all of her big hair and scrunchie-wearing glory, wears an '80s-inspired, high-waisted, acid-wash jean skirt, hot pink tights and faux leather boots. In an image promoting the doll, she’s seen in front of an iconic Pac Man video game, sporting a Walkman music player.

“Growing up in 1986, Courtney’s story reflects the pop culture of the decade from sky-high hair, neon-colored fashions, music television, and video gaming to major historical moments surrounding women in government and space exploration, as well as larger cultural shifts around blended families and emerging technology,” American Girl says of the doll.

Like all American Girl dolls, Courtney has a story featured in a two-book series. In it, she’s described as an avid gamer who wants to create video games that feature more women characters. The story also highlights female role models who inspire her along the way.

Since Cortney’s story has a crucial STEM (Science Tech Engineering and Math) component, American Girl is matching customer donations dollar for dollar, up to $50,000, to support Girls Who Code, a nonprofit aimed at closing the gender gap in technology by educating girls in technology.