Maryland Walmart employee Charlene goes viral for her unique 'grumpy' expression

Up-and-coming social media star, Aisle 5.

A North East, Md., Walmart employee has gone viral for her delightfully grumpy demeanor while showing off different products available at the big box chain.

The employee, known as Charlene on the store’s Facebook page, has become a bit of an online celebrity since the Walmart location began featuring her alongside its merchandise nearly every day — with her signature straight-faced expression.

Charlene has modeled everything from workout equipment to outdoor furniture to fresh produce to cribs, and she's received rave reviews on them all.

“I [heart] Charlene,” a fan commented on a photo of her laying in a tire.

“I feel like Charlene could easily replace one of our gone but not forgotten social media stars, Grumpy Cat,” one person wrote in response to a photo of Charlene standing grim-faced in the flower section.

“I love her face. she is a very sweet lady! Has always helped me out without any trouble, always a pleasure seeing her,” another wrote underneath a photo of Charlene posing with milk and cookies.

“Y’all need to give Charlene a raise! She’s actually making me want to shop at Walmart!” one person commented on a photo of the star napping on outdoor furniture.

"I can’t get enough Charlene. She should go on tour. Every Walmart needs a Charlene," another gushed upon seeing a photo of Charlene holding cabbages for National Cabbage Day.

The near-daily photos routinely fetch more than 6,000 likes and hundreds of shares.

A spokesperson for Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News, but it’s clear the North East location knows it has a burgeoning star in its midst.

On Facebook, Walmart North East posted a video of the store crew getting “inspired” by Charlene, specifically by circling around the beloved employee and doing the “Walmart Cheer.”