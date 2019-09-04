Maryland grandma who gave birth to daughter's triplets inspired foundation that funded $800,000-worth of infertility procedures

A Maryland woman who at the age of 55 carried triplets for her daughter inspired a foundation that helps couples who are struggling to get pregnant afford fertility procedures, according to a report.



Camille and Jason Hammond tried for years to get pregnant and went through six rounds of vitro fertilization (IVF) before finally asking Camille’s mother to help them give her a grandchild.

ILLINOIS BABY HAS 5-INCH GROWTH REMOVED FROM NECK HOURS AFTER BIRTH

The couple launched the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation, named after Camille’s mom, in 2005, a year after their children’s birth. This year the fund announced it has given out more than $800,000 in grants to 113 families struggling to get pregnant since its inception, according to a report by Atlanta’s WXIA-TV.

“Even despite all that we had, we still struggled with infertility. It almost broke us as a family,” Camille said. “It’s great that we overcame, but there are so many that don’t have all these advantages that we have.”

Camille has endometriosis, a condition that causes the uterine lining to grow outside the uterus, which makes it difficult to become pregnant. After years of trying naturally and undergoing six rounds of in vitro fertilization, doctors told the couple their best chances of having a child were either adoption or asking a surrogate to carry the couple’s child for them.

“We were devastated,” Camille said. "The prospect of another woman that you don't know carrying that baby, that's really an awful thought."



Camille’s mother, Tinina Cade, eventually came forward and agreed to receive IVF at the age of 55, so that her daughter and son-in-law would be able to trust their surrogate would stay healthy throughout the pregnancy.



“I saw my beautiful daughter, who was always a happy spirit, become sad,” Cade said. She said the day she told her daughter she was pregnant was “one of the best days, highly emotional.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even though she was post-menopausal, doctors determined she could still carry a fertilized egg. On the second round of the fertilization procedure, she found out all three embryos survived and she was carrying triplets. Cade carried the triplets for seven months before doctors delivered her grandchildren via Caesarean section in December 2004, Atlanta’s WXIA-TV reported.

“I saw these beautiful little people and they were ours, we had overcome,” Camille said.