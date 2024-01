Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day — celebrated on the third Monday of every January — is a federal holiday.

The civil rights leader may be most remembered for his iconic "I Have a Dream" address at the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, during the 1963 March on Washington, D.C.

He also participated in the Selma March, which led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act — legislation that helped African Americans exercise their right to vote.

MARTIN LUTHER KING QUIZ: HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FACTS ABOUT THE CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST?

On this holiday, two faith leaders, including Jesse Bradley, pastor of Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington, shared their thoughts with Fox News Digital about the larger takeaways and important points for all people as related to the lasting work of Dr. King.

"We need God's perspective on how we view people and relationships," said Pastor Bradley.

"The Bible is clear that everyone is made in the image of God (Genesis 1:27) — and we have a benevolent Maker who formed every person in their mother's womb. We are all fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139)," said Bradley.

"When Jesus was asked about the greatest commandment, He had a clear response: 'Love the Lord your God with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself" (Matthew 22:37-39).

HAPPY 95TH BIRTHDAY, DR. KING, AND MAY OUR INTERACTIONS TODAY REFLECT GOD'S LOVE FOR US ALL

Bradley also noted, "These foundational truths shift our perspective and worldview. We need God's power to change our hearts."

We also "learn unity as we see perfect trust, love, oneness, loyalty and alignment within the Godhead."

Bradley pointed out that "unity requires sacrifice and intentionality. Selfishness destroys unity — but unity can be restored because of Jesus."

It is "Jesus Himself who is our peace," he continued.

"He has the power to heal and restore. Without Jesus, we have envy, strife, and unforgiveness. The grace of Jesus brings people together in the deepest way."

The pastor outlined a few practical steps in everyday life "to guard unity."

1. ‘Listen well’

"In your relationships, make it your goal to understand the other person," he said.

"Listen to their story, their pain, their hopes, their passion. Listen with your heart, mind and soul. When you listen, they feel valued, there is healing, and they will listen more to you. Be quick to listen and slow to speak (James 1:19)."

2. ‘Forgive well’

"We forgive fully because we are forgiven fully by God through Jesus. Forgiveness is a choice," said Bradley.

"When you forgive, burdens are lifted and a new freedom begins."

Bradley noted that forgiveness "doesn't make what the other person did right — but it's the right response in a world of hatred and division."

He cited this quote from King saying, "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear."

3. ‘Unite well’

"Unity is more than knowing concepts and providing lip service," said Bradley. "Unity is relational and happens with authentic friendships."

Bradley added, "Jesus broke cultural norms to love Samaritans, as well as people of all ages and ethnicities. Today, unity requires humility, honesty and kindness."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He suggested building up other people and building trust "by being consistent and genuine."

The pastor said, "We need unity in marriages, families and neighborhoods in our nation today. Where do we turn? God has given us Scripture to guide us and the Holy Spirit to empower us in this worthwhile and essential endeavor. When we abide with Jesus, we gain His perspective, power and peace."

He also said, "the laws of the land don't change hearts — only the love of God can do that."

"His unifying message, centered on the American founding and religious ideals, is exactly what our polarized nation needs to refresh itself today."

Rabbi Pinchas Taylor of Plantation, Florida, a bestselling author, scholar, celebrity life coach and executive director of the American Faith Coalition, also told Fox News Digital, "Every January, we pause to reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the greatest Americans to ever live."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said, "His voice reverberates through our culture as a voice for freedom, and he will always be remembered and revered for his remarkable role in fighting racial segregation."

Taylor added, "His unifying message, centered on the American founding and religious ideals, is exactly what our polarized nation needs to refresh itself today."