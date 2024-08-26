Man refuses to let 'entitled' neighbor into apartment building as rule breaker continues her errant ways

Sharing the story on social media, an individual has asked others for thoughts about an ongoing problem with a neighbor who continues to break the rules that were established by the management of an apartment building.

"AITA because I am intentionally not letting my neighbor in, causing her and her dog to sit outside in the dark?" wrote a Reddit user, "THROWRA1900482," on the page known as "Am I the a--hole?"

The post has so far elicited some 7,500 reactions from others. Fox News Digital reached out to an etiquette expert for comment.

"I live in an apartment block — to access the property after 8 p.m. you must carry your front door key with you," the person wrote in the post.

"We were all told this prior to moving in. A tenant has moved in downstairs, and she leaves the back door unlocked to allow herself to come and go without taking her key," the individual also wrote.

"She isn't supposed to do this, and she has been told multiple times to take her front door key in case the door locks, which she has ignored."

Continued the writer, "She has started treating me like a literal doorman, knocking loudly on my windows and repeatedly buzzing my apartment to try to get me to open the door for her. It is daily and it riles up my dog every time — and it always occurs after 9 p.m."

The person went on, "I have let her in twice in good faith, then told her the third time to take her key and that I will no longer be answering."

She "again didn't bother to take her key, when she started buzzing and knocking on my windows loudly."

That didn't stop the apparent continuing infractions.

"She decided to go out with her dog this evening and again didn't bother to take her key, when she started buzzing and knocking on my windows loudly," the poster wrote.

"I shut off my buzzer, gave my dog a treat and closed the doors, deciding to ignore her and continue watching my movie instead."

This is when things changed.

"This is where I could be [the a--hole]," the person wrote on Reddit.

"It's dark out at the moment, late, and she's outside by herself with her dog. She's been out there for about 45 minutes. We also live in a shady area — not dangerous but definitely not pleasant at night," the poster wrote.

"I don't know this woman aside from her treating me like a concierge."

"She has been [sitting] outside on the doorstep on her phone angrily ranting about me to her friends, like I'm her DAD," the writer noted.

"I don't know this woman aside from her treating me like a concierge. AITA?"

In an edit to his original post, the writer wrote, "I opened the door. I said I wouldn't, but quite frankly, I literally couldn't go to sleep knowing she and her dog were out there. I went downstairs and opened the door and told her that this was the last time and I will be reporting [her] to management and calling the police if she knocks on my windows anymore."

He went on, "Sorry for everyone who told me not to give in, but it's nearing midnight here and as much as she pisses me off, I'm not about to leave her out there."

He also added, "I assume she buzzes everyone in the block, but the other tenants silence their buzzers or ignore them. She only knocks on my windows because I am the only apartment that is [on the] ground floor."

Among the comments that have been posted about the drama: "Report her to management every single time. It may take awhile, but she will either stop or get kicked out," one person wrote about the situation in the top "upvoted" comment.

This poster added, "They [the management] have liability … If they don't seem to take this seriously, tell them."

Another person wrote, "Some people feel entitled to everything and think everyone else lives to [do] them favors (and they don't even see those as favors)."

"She needs to learn one way or another that people are not there to serve her purposes and comfort."

This same commenter added, "You did everything right and in a civil way before taking action. You helped her even when she was being rude and an inconvenience. You talked to her about it and warned her that you wouldn't be opening for her again."

The person went on, "And yet she decided to do it again. How come you are in the wrong for not answering, but she is just fine by knocking on your door during the evening multiple times and on purpose?"

Added this same person, "I do feel the consequences are a bit harsh, but that's on her. She was getting used to using you for her convenience only."

"She needs to learn one way or another that people are not there to serve her purposes and comfort — and having someone help you when you are in need is different than taking advantage."

Others also had no patience for the woman's behavior.

"She’s an adult and letting her in after disturbing you repeatedly hasn’t gotten it across to her," one person wrote. "Shady, and she’s been endangering everyone’s property and personal security by propping the door."