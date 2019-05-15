Man creates 'human car wash' shower tool that will wash body for you

Anyone who loves their morning shower but are always too tired to do anything but stand under the water, here is the perfect invention for you.

Finish engineer Matti Paaso has built a "human car wash" for blokes that to be given the same deep clean as their vehicles.

The innovative machine, dubbed the "Humanwash," is installed with a rotating brush unit that scrubs the neck, shoulders and back at the same speed as a pair of hands.

Paaso, from Helsinki, hopes his unique design can serve the elderly to the injured but it also works perfectly for those who want to enjoy a shower beer or nap.

He said, "It took me more than three years and four different prototypes to get this right. I couldn't find anything like this when I was doing my research on YouTube.

"It is fitted with two motors which control the rotating brush and the vertical movement of the brush. It also has an emergency stop button and automatically stops after 15 minutes.

"I designed it for people who have mobility issues, or are injured or are older and struggle to shower themselves."

The invention is listed on Paaso's website with a $5,300 price tag, although it is not clear if it is available to buy yet.

It's the ultimate shower device for lazy people, as you only need to press the foot pedals or buttons installed on the side of the machine.

Paaso added: "It could be a very useful tool in a hospital or for care providers, it only uses the same amount of space as a normal shower.

"The user can wash their entire body in two or three minutes, but as the brushes are designed for a gentle massage the normal washing time is about ten minutes.

"One of the prototypes was trialed in a hospital for one month and they loved it."

This story originally appeared on The Sun.