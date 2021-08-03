Man builds his own ‘hobbit house’ workshop in his backyard

This man’s workshop is straight out of a fairy tale.

Ali Hughson, 47, from South Queensferry, Scotland, built his own "hobbit house" workshop in his backyard based on the book "The Hobbit" by JRR Tolkien.

Hughson, a wood artist and an IKEA worker, told Southwest News Service (SWNS) that he has been a fan of Tolkein since he was a teenager and that he loves "all that magical stuff."

"When I was around 13 I read ‘The Hobbit,’ and then watched the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies when they got released," Hughson told the news agency. "I always liked the idea of the hobbit's houses, the whole idea of being underground and surrounded by nature is cozy."

According to SWNS, it took Hughson six months and about $2,781 (£2,000) to build his 6.5-foot tall workshop, complete with the iconic green round door.

Though Hughson said he had wanted to make his workshop "more magical than your normal garden shed," he wasn’t able to for several years because he lived in Edinburgh and had a shared backyard.

"When we moved to South Queensferry, we had our own garden and there was a shed but it had seen better days, so I decided then to make it more special," Hughson said. "I needed a workshop, so I decided to knock the shed down and build it there in the garden."

"We started the planning three years ago, and it took overall six months to finish," he added. "The last couple of years we have been too busy to put on the finishing touches."

Though the round door took some time to figure out, Hughson said "it wasn’t as tricky as first thought."

"We started with an octagon shape framework then I bent the wood round to make the circular frame," Hughson said. "It was a relief when I realized it would fit."

Hughson told SWNS he plans to turf the roof and plant flowers to attract bees. He also plans to install a log burner and chimney so he can keep warm while he works in the winter.

Even though he still has some finishing touches to make, Hughson said he does most of his woodwork in the "Hobbit house" now.

According to SWNS, Hughson’s workshop is quite popular.

"My neighbors love it, they watched me build it from scratch," Hughson said. "As does my youngest son of 13, he loves playing in it. I'm looking forward to my granddaughter getting a bit older to appreciate it, as she is a bit too young right now."

Hughson added: "I'm really proud of it, really happy we decided to go down the route of a magical-looking workshop."