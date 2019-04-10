Man brings pet camel into PetSmart: 'Jeffrey really loved his little shopping expedition'

Humpday came a few days early to a pet store in Michigan.

The operator of a petting zoo located just outside of Muskegon recently took his camel, Jeffrey, on a trip to their local PetSmart in order to get the animal more accustomed to traveling in its trailer.

Scott Lewis, the man who co-owns Jeffrey with wife Cindy, traveled up from the Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo in nearby New Era on Sunday, with the 11-year-old, 1,400-pound camel in tow. And in footage of the trip shared to Facebook, both appeared to be warmly greeted by shoppers and employees alike.

"Jeffrey really loved his little shopping expedition, he just adores meeting new people, he’s very social,” said Jenny Ferels, the brand ambassador for the Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo, according to SWNS.

Jeffrey’s visit wasn’t solely for fun, though. He was actually practicing for a trip to a facility where he can be accurately weighed for health purposes, Ferels confirmed to Fox News.

Photos later shared to the Lewis Farms Facebook page show Jeffrey also visited local landmarks in New Era, including a dentist’s office, a Chevrolet dealership and a feed and grain store, where he was ultimately weighed.

"He's a ham,” Ferels told SWNS of Jeffrey, which the zoo has kept since he was a baby. “We hold a birthday party for him every year, we hire a band and he gets to eat the first slice of cake, he gets icing all over his lips.”