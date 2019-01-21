Man accidentally plays porn through speakers at girlfriend's sister's wedding

A lot can go wrong at a wedding, but it isn’t usually X-rated.

One man has shared his embarrassing mistake, explaining how he accidentally played porn over the PA system at his girlfriend’s sister’s wedding.

Taking to a Reddit community for relationship advice, the man wrote about how he offered to help set up the wedding, including lending the speakers from the gym where he works to use for speeches and music.

He said “everything was going fine” on the day of the ceremony until the groom stood up for a speech.

“This is where it all went horribly wrong... my phone automatically connected to the speaker and started playing what was on my phone last... this happened to be porn from the night before, porn sounds started playing from speaker in front of everyone including the brides and grooms families...” he wrote.

The man grabbed his phone to turn it off and said the groom seemed to laugh it off before continuing with his speech. However, the girlfriend saw the man press pause, realizing the porn was coming from his phone and things haven’t been going so well between them since.

“She didn’t say anything at the time however I went home and now she isn’t responding to any of my messages and I don’t know what to do… Any advice would help,” he wrote.

Over 1,000 people responded to his post, offering up their own similar cringe-worthy stories along with helpful -- and hilarious -- tips.

“I didn't learn much in my 34 years, but what I learned is that every time I finish watching porn, I make sure I close the tab, load a completely different tab, delete the history, move to a different country, burn that iPad six feet underground and change my identity.”

“My dad did the same thing once when I got in his car and it autoconnected to his phone. No sound came out but the URL for the porn site showed up as the song title. He was mortified.”

“It's like no one has heard of private/incognito tabs.”

“I have a plan set with a friend who has keys to my house. In the event I die in a freak accident, he is going to sneak in and steal my PC and phone and pour acid on them, set them on fire and scatter the ashes across 7 continents.”

“Get off your ass and be an adult and go talk to her face to face. No messages. No texts. Apologize face to face. Period, end of story. Own your mistake, this is something that hopefully you can get through.”